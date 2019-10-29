A large TV was recently stolen during the burglary of a Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred sometime between the evening of Oct 8 and the morning of Oct. 9 on Rain Dance Circle in Ringgold.
The victim told police that a 75-inch flat screen Vizio TV still in the box was stolen from inside the residence during the incident.
Around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, while away from the home, the victim said she was notified by a neighbor that the front door of the residence was open. The TV was discovered missing a couple of hours later when the victims arrived home.
Deputies didn’t find any signs of forced entry into the home, but it was discovered that multiple windows in the home were left unlocked, and that the offender(s) likely entered through one of them and exited through the front door.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.