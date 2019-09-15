Heidi Johnson pitched a five-inning, three-hit shutout and added a pair of hits at the plate as the Lakeview Lady Warriors posted an 8-0, five-inning victory over Dade County last Tuesday.
Johnson walked just three batters and finished with seven strikeouts. She also scored a pair of runs. Carlee Wilson was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, while Tatyanna Long had two hits and drove in one run for Lakeview.
Lakeview 14, Saddle Ridge 2
The Lady Warriors scored five times in the first inning, tacked on a solo run in the second, and then exploded for eight runs in the top of the third as they rolled to a three-inning victory over the Lady Mustangs in Rock Spring on Thursday.
Lexi Downey was 2-for-3 with four RBIs in the victory. Wilson went 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs. Kloe Osborne was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Long had two hits and crossed the plate twice, while Haven Holloway picked up one RBI. Marissa Moreland also had two RBIs and stole two bases.
Johnson got the win for Lakeview. She pitched all three innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Saddle Ridge got a double and two RBIs from Olivia Free as both of its runs came during the bottom of the first inning. Avery Jenkins and Olivia Acuff each had singles in the loss, while Free took the loss in the circle. She gave up nine hits in 2.1 innings, but only one of the 12 runs she allowed was earned as the Lady Mustangs committed six errors on the evening.
Trion 8, Gordon Lee 6
The Lady Trojans led 5-2 at the midway point of last Monday’s home game with Trion, but allowed five runs in the top of the fourth inning and one more in the top of the sixth as they fell at home to the Lady Bulldogs.
Dallas Wagoner was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for Gordon Lee. Tenslee Wilson was also 2-for-4 with one RBI. Kate Chambers and Sadie Patrick both drove in a run, while Patrick, Abigail Ashley and Lillian McCullough each had a double.
Angel McCartney pitched 3.2 innings. She gave up seven runs, though only two were earned, on six hits and four walks with one strikeout. McCullough pitched 3.1 innings. She gave up a run on four hits with four strikeouts. The run was unearned and both teams ended the night with five errors each.
Gordon Lee 9, LaFayette 4
The Lady Ramblers would outhit their opponents, 9-8, last Tuesday. However, three errors would hurt as the Lady Trojans picked up the victory in LaFayette.
Gracie Helton had a double as one of her two hits. She also scored twice for the Lady Trojans in the win. McCullough also went 2-for-3. McCartney and Wagoner had two RBIs each, while Parker and Gisele Tankersley both had one RBI.
McCullough pitched all five innings. She gave up four earned runs on nine hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
Jaselyn Couch and Rylee Gamlen were both 2-for-3 for the Lady Ramblers. Couch and Ciarra Lara each had a double, while Couch, Jaiden Vinyard, Kaylee Tatum and Shayne Callahan all had one RBI apiece.
Tatum pitched all five innings in the loss. She gave up four earned runs on eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
Dade County 4, Gordon Lee 2
The Lady Wolverines scored three runs in the top of the second inning and those tallies proved to be the difference in a victory in Chickamauga on Thursday.
Chambers went 3-for-4 for the Lady Trojans with a double and one RBI, while Wagoner also drove in a run for the home team.
Sydney Garrett got the start in the circle and took the loss. She pitched four innings of three-hit ball, walking two and striking out five. All four runs she allowed were unearned as Gordon Lee finished the afternoon with four errors. McCullough pitched three innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Gordon Lee 12, Westside 3
The Navy-and-White erased an early 3-0 deficit with 12 unanswered runs in a big victory on Friday afternoon in Chickamauga.
Chambers had a two-run single in the third inning and Wilson followed up with a two-run double. The Rockets were their own worst enemy with four errors in the eight-run inning. Helton added an RBI-double as part of a four-run fourth, while Westside committed three more errors.
Sadie Hughes joined Helton with two hits and one RBI on the day. Parker, Ashley, McCullough and Cam Caradine had one RBI each, while McCullough got the victory in the circle. She allowed just one earned run on four hits and finished with six strikeouts in five innings.
Heritage 8, Chattanooga Valley 3
Last Tuesday, the Lady Eagles led 3-0 after four innings, but would be outscored 8-0 the rest of the way in a loss to Heritage.
The Lady Generals crossed the plate four times in the fifth to take the lead for good. Individual statistics for the Generals were not available as of press time.
Hadley Middlebrooks pitched for CVMS and struck out four batters, while giving up just one walk. She also had a hit at the plate. Maddie O’Toole was 2-for-4 with one RBI and Desiree Powell finished with a hit and two RBIs.
Chattanooga Valley 9, Trion 4
The Lady Eagles bounced back on Thursday, rallying to post a win over the Lady Bulldogs as they scored six runs in the sixth inning to blow things open.
Emma Fowler went 3-for-3, scored three times, stole two bases and reached base in five plate appearances. O’Toole claimed an RBI after hustling down the line to beat out a dropped third strike. She got on base twice and finished with three RBIs. Powell reached base three times, scored once and drove in two, while Mylee Howard was 1-for-3 with the go-ahead RBI in the fifth.
Leah Johnson scored twice and played solid on defense, while Middlebrooks pitched all seven innings, fanning 10 and walking three. She helped herself with a huge, two-run double in the sixth.
Saddle Ridge 10, Ringgold 2
The Lady Mustangs scored in four of five innings and rolled to a big win over Ringgold on Friday afternoon in Rock Spring.
Raven Yancy had a big day for Saddle Ridge as she went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. The RBI came on a solo homerun in the fifth inning.
Acuff was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Jenkins had a hit and drove in two runs, while Abby Gaoa doubled and knocked in two runs.
Free replaced Gaoa in the circle in the second inning and threw four innings of relief to get the victory. She scattered four hits and walked just one batter with seven strikeouts.
Individual statistics for the Lady Tigers were not available as of press time.
