The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles pushed home a run in the top of the seventh inning, but some clutch defense by the Lakeview Lady Warriors down the stretch would result in a 4-3 win for the home team last Tuesday.
The final dramatic frame began as a walk, an error and a Desiree Powell single loaded the bases. Maddie O’Toole came through with an RBI-single to score Mayce Gray and keep the sacks full.
But Lady Warriors’ catcher Tatyanna Long would pounce on a bunt attempt moments later to get the first out at home and Lakeview shortstop Hope Alexander would fire to the plate for the second out after scooping up a groundball. Pitcher Heidi Johnson would then finish off the Houdini-esque escape by inducing a pop out to Carlee Wilson at second base to end the game.
Lakeview’s Lexi Downey, who delivered an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning to give Lakeview the early 1-0 lead, ripped a two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth after the Lady Eagles had tied the game, 2-2, in the top of the fifth. Kloe Osborne also had a run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth.
The two runs for CVMS in the fifth came after leadoff walks that put Gray and Emma Fowler on base. Gray would eventually swipe home for her team’s first run and Fowler would scamper home following an error.
Johnson would get the win, allowing just one earned run on three hits. She walked five batters and struck out four in the seven-inning complete-game victory. Hadley Middlebrooks scattered six hits in six innings for the Lady Eagles. She walked three and fanned eight, while allowing just one earned run.
Gordon Lee 5, Trion 4
Down 5-3, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans would push across two runs in the top of the seventh inning and made them hold up in a win at Trion last Tuesday.
Kate Chambers had a key double in the seventh, which came in between two costly Lady Bulldog errors.
Angel McCartney and Abigail Ashley were both 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Gracie Helton had a double and finished with three RBIs on the afternoon.
Sydney Garrett picked up the victory. She allowed just two earned runs on seven hits and six walks with nine strikeouts. Gordon Lee made three errors in the game.
Gordon Lee 8, Chattanooga Valley 0
The Lady Trojans got seven innings of three-hit, shutout ball from Lillian McCullough in a victory at Chattanooga Valley on Thursday. McCullough struck out seven batters and helped herself with an RBI at the plate.
Helton was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Dallas Wagoner had a triple and drove in three runs. Tenslee Wilson added a triple and scored twice, while Gisele Tankersley had one hit, scored twice and knocked in one run.
Fowler, Mylee Howard and Jamiah Turner all had singles for the Lady Eagles. Middlebrooks allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks. She struck out five batters in five innings of work.
Heritage 7, Lakeview 5
Avah Morrison struck out seven batters and scattered six hits over seven innings as the Heritage Lady Generals picked up a 7-5 home win over Lakeview on Thursday. Morrison allowed five earned runs and walked one while also going 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored.
The game was tied 1-1 after three innings. Heritage scored six times in the bottom of the fourth and held on after the Lady Warriors rallied for four in the top of the fifth.
Abbie Young was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Heritage, while Harper Carstens, Addie Edwards and Breanna Wilson all had one RBI each.
Johnson was 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored for Lakeview. Osborne had a triple and knocked in three runs, while Marissa Moreland had two RBIs. Johnson gave up just one earned run on six hits with four strikeouts in six innings of work.
LaFayette 14, Rossville 0 (JV)
The Lady Ramblers’ junior varsity team got a combined no-hitter from Emma Parker and Marlie Day in a home win over Rossville on Thursday. Emma Parker had four strikeouts and picked up a hit at the plate, while Day fanned three batters and helped pace the offense with a pair of hits and three RBIs.
Charly Reynolds and Cahlee Garmany both had two hits and one RBI. Harley Perkins picked up two hits. Hannah Kresser and Bailey Deal both had a hit and an RBI in the win. Emma House added one hit and one RBI, while Gracie Fitzgerald also added a hit.
Heritage 5, Gordon Lee 4
The week concluded with Jenna Ryans scoring the game-winner for Heritage on a passed ball in the ninth inning as the Lady Generals outlasted the Lady Trojans in a Saturday morning matinee.
The game was tied 1-1 after seven innings and both teams would plate three runs in the eighth.
Young was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Heritage. Alexis Faulkenberry added a double and knocked in two runs, while Carstens finished with two hits.
Edwards got the victory in an extended relief appearance. She pitched the final 7.1 innings, giving up two runs on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Both of the runs were unearned. Morrison pitched the first 1.2 innings of the game. She allowed an earned run on three hits and one walk two strikeouts.
Garrett pitched eight innings for the Lady Trojans. She allowed just two earned runs on nine hits, striking out three batters and not allowing a walk.
Chambers went 4-5 with an RBI, while Wagoner and Tankersley had two hits each. Helton and McCullough both picked up RBIs.