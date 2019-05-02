Plans after graduation: Attend Middle Tennessee State University and Major in Graphic Design
Club memberships or organizations: LFO Marching Band, LFO Symphonic Band, LFO Jazz Band, National Honor Society, Creative Writing Club, In Big Red Letters Newspaper
Biggest influence on your life and why: One person in particular who has been an influence to my life would be Dodie Clark, who is a Musician. Not only do I look up to her for her amazing, soulful music, but I admire her for her perseverance through the adversities out there and in her head. She has become such a confident and better person, and I especially appreciate that she can admit that she doesn’t feel right some days. And that’s okay, as long as you don’t dwell on it. Her career has taught me that even if the eagles seem to be eating your liver every day, you can still accomplish so much if you just look up.
Person/people from history you admire: Paul McCartney, Hayao Miyazaki, Sappho, Sylvia Plath
Advice for other students: Don’t Procrastinate. It just makes life harder for your future self.
Favorite book(s): “The Raven Cycle” by Maggie Stievfater
Favorite music/musician(s): The Beatles
Favorite movie(s): “Castle in the Sky”
Favorite quote or your philosophy: “Bottom line is, even if you see them coming, you're not ready for the big moments. No one asks for their life to change, not really. But it does. So, what are we, helpless? Puppets? Nah. The big moments are gonna come, you can't help that. It's what you do afterwards that counts. That's when you find out who you are.” -Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Something people may not know about you: My favorite animal is the Common Raven because they are highly intelligent creatures linked to paranormal events.