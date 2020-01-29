EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Lakers returned to practice while they continue to grieve for Kobe Bryant.
The Lakers held a light shooting workout Wednesday as they resumed basketball activities after the death of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday.
The Lakers’ game against the Clippers on Tuesday night was postponed. Instead, the players and coaches gathered that afternoon to share stories and remembrances of Bryant, who played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.
Coach Frank Vogel, who joined the franchise eight months ago, was the only person to speak to the media after Wednesday’s workout. Vogel says the Lakers “are all deeply, deeply saddened by this tragedy.” Vogel also said the Lakers “want to represent what Kobe was about, more than anything.”
The Lakers have the Western Conference’s best record at 36-10. Their next game is Friday night at home against Portland.
Major League Baseball
Sources: Cubs’ Bryant loses grievance over service timeCHICAGO — Kris Bryant lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, providing some clarity for the team and the All-Star third baseman with spring training on the horizon.
Two people with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the decision Wednesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because arbitrator Mark Irvings had not announced his ruling.
The grievance had hovered over Chicago throughout its quiet offseason. The decision means the 28-year-old Bryant has two years left before he is eligible for free agency, instead of becoming a free agent after the 2020 season.
Now that Bryant’s status is settled, the Cubs might decide to trade the 2016 National League MVP for financial flexibility and an injection of talent for their sagging minor league system. They also could keep the talented slugger in hopes of winning the wide-open NL Central for the third time in five years.
WNBA
League MVP Delle Donne undergoes back surgeryWASHINGTON — The WNBA champion Washington Mystics said reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery.
The Mystics said Wednesday that Delle Donne had minor surgery Friday in Dallas to repair an injury she suffered during the playoffs.
The team said an update would be provided at the start of training camp this spring. The 2020 regular season starts in May. The Mystics open the season May 16 against Los Angeles.
Delle Donne averaged just under 20 points a game for the Mystics last season. She played through the back injury to compete in all nine playoff games and help Washington win its first WNBA title in franchise history.
International Sports
Virus in China affects sports events, Olympic qualifiersGENEVA — Amid growing concern about the spread of a new virus in China, international sports in the country have been postponed and Olympic qualifying tournaments have been taken elsewhere.
The indoor world athletics championships in Nanjing were postponed by a year on Wednesday, while the international ski federation canceled the first World Cup races scheduled for the mountain venue where the sport will be held during the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
The governing body of athletics said the indoor worlds will now be held in March 2021 instead of March 13-15 this year.
Nanjing is located about 330 miles from Wuhan, where the virus emerged.
In Alpine skiing, a men’s downhill had been scheduled for Feb. 15 in Yanqing to start a two-race weekend.