An exciting night of volleyball took place last Tuesday in LaFayette where the host Lady Ramblers entertained Ridgeland and Northwest Whitfield in Region 6-AAAA matches.
LaFayette opened against Northwest and dropped the match in straight sets, 25-20 and 26-24. They would rebound to beat Ridgeland later in the night, although they would need three sets to get past their county rivals, 25-20, 23-25 and 15-12.
Jillian Morgan had 21 kills, five blocks and two aces on the night for the Lady Ramblers. Gracie Stier had 13 kills and four digs. Gracie Hess had four kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Sarah Ray had six kills, three blocks and two aces, while Imani Cook had five kills, two blocks and six digs.
Colby Charland recorded 46 assists on the evening to go with six digs and two blocks. Kloe Ludy returned to the lineup and finished with 22 digs, while Daisy Felipe added 16 digs and four aces. Alex Wysong also chipped in with 10 digs on the evening.
LaFayette reached the 30-win plateau once again after a sweep at Christian Heritage on Thursday. The No. 9-ranked Lady Ramblers cruised past Dalton, 25-11 and 25-14, before handling the Lady Lions, 25-13 and 25-9.
Morgan racked up 18 kills to go with six digs, four aces and two blocks on the night. Stier had 12 kills, five digs and one ace. Charland finished with 38 assists, 13 digs, four aces and two kills, while Ludy had 13 digs, two aces and a kill.
Ray had three kills, three blocks, three aces and four digs. Felipe had six digs, three aces and a kill. Wysong picked up six digs and Hess finished with one dig and one kill.
LaFayette concluded the week with the first of what they hope will be a run of late-season tournament championships as they went 6-0 in winning the Raider Rally at Southeast Whitfield High School at Saturday.
The Orange-and-Black lost just one set all day long. In pool play, they defeated Gilmer (25-18, 25-16), Adairsville (25-9, 25-12) and Dalton (25-18, 22-25, 15-9).
They drew host Southeast Whitfield in the first round of bracket play and claimed a 25-15, 25-7 victory. They defeated Sonoraville in the next round, 25-14 and 25-14, before taking down Dalton in the rematch for the championship, 25-16 and 25-23.
Statistically, Morgan had 42 kills to go with eight blocks, eight aces and seven digs. Stier had 28 kills, 26 digs and five aces. Cook had 26 kills and five blocks, while Ray had 17 kills, 10 aces, five digs and three blocks.
Charland had 16 digs, 11 kills, seven aces and three blocks to go with 107 assists on the day. Hess had nine kills. Wysong had 10 digs. Felipe had 27 digs and seven aces, while Ludy added 38 digs, seven aces and a pair of kills for LaFayette (36-5, 2-1).