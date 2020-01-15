The LaFayette City Council met on Monday, Jan.13 where the Women’s Club attended to hand out commemorative reindeer ornaments and certificates to the sponsors for the 2019 Reindeer Run as well as to present a check for $6,000 to the Shop With a Cop and Fireman program.
The LaFayette Women’s Club has been volunteering at the Reindeer Run for several years, but this was the first year that they were the main sponsor and will be from now on.
“We had more individuals register to run than in past and we are able to give $1000 more than last year to the Shop with a Cop program!” Women’s Club President, Rachel OeschWilliford said in a Women’s club Press release.
The proceeds were raised with the help of race fees and several local sponsors such as State Farm, Edward Jones, H&R Sanitation, The Bank of LaFayette and many more.
“The Shop with a Cop program puts police officers and firefighters with local children to make sure they have a very Merry Christmas. This money is crucial to insuring that we can continue to make wishes come true for another year,” Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Management, Stacey Meeks said. “The Shop with a Cop check will make wishes come true for local children next Christmas.” Taken from press release.
Formerly run by the DDA, the Women’s Club took on all of the event except the financial portion and the city and the DDA co-sponsored.
Other events the LaFayette Women’s Club are involved in include the Freedom Festival, Veterans Day JRTC at the LaFayette High School, and they award money to students at the High School with perfect attendance along with volunteering at local libraries and encouraging literacy.
The Women’s Club is growing and now boasts 52 members and welcome civic-minded women to join.
“There are no longer rules on attendance and all women who want to be involved are welcome. Single moms, working moms and any woman looking for volunteer opportunities,” Williford said.
For more information on the Reindeer Run or the LaFayette Woman’s Club contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.
