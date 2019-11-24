The LaFayette Ramblers had five pins and four forfeit victories as they took down visiting Rossville, 60-21, in a dual meet on Tuesday night.
Avery Davis (78 pounds), Caden Ash (100), Tristan Ash (108), Trevor Mestrez (150), Mason Thompson (165) and Noah Johnson (220) all had pins for LaFayette. Brayden Jones (140) picked up a win by decision, while Jack Dennis (72), Hagen Baker (86), Bryar Hartline (180) and Gavin Reed (HWT) all won by forfeit.
Zack Gravitt (115), Bryson Harris (123) and Myles Lemay (130) all recorded pins for Rossville.
Ringgold sweeps at home
The Tigers continued their season with home wins over Dade County (48-39) and Chattanooga Valley (48-34) on Tuesday night.
Ringgold’s victories included pins by Sean Goldsmith (78 pounds), Pierce Pennington (86), Brayden Sylar (94), Tristan Busch (100), Hudson Moss (115), Bryce Hart (140) and Brent Lee Raby (180), while Travis Talley (HWT) won by forfeit.
Against the Eagles, Goldsmith (78), Pennington (86), Hart (140), Levi Lowery (150), Bennett Blanks (165), Raby (180) and Talley (HWT) all won by pin. Moss (115) scored a win by forfeit.
Individual winners for CVMS had not been provided as of press time and results of the Chattanooga Valley-Dade County match were also not provided.
Ringgold takes Turkey Rumble
Wrestling teams from Catoosa, Walker, Gordon and Whitfield counties converged at Gordon Lee Middle School on Saturday for the first-ever Turkey Rumble.
The eight teams were separated into two pools as teams wrestled round-robin against other teams in their own pools with the pool winners meeting for the championship.
In the first pool, Eastbrook went 3-0, defeating Ashworth, Lakeview and Gordon Lee, while Gordon Lee defeated Lakeview and Ashworth to take second in the pool.
Pool 2 saw Ringgold go 3-0 against North Whitfield, Valley Point and Saddle Ridge to advance to the final. Saddle Ridge finished runner-up in the pool with wins over North Whitfield and Valley Point.
In the finals, the Tigers proved to be too much for Eastbrook as Ringgold claimed a 66-18 victory. Saddle Ridge would face Gordon Lee in the third-place match with the Mustangs picking up a 66-21 win.