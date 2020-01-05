For nearly three quarters on Friday night, it appeared that the LaFayette Ramblers were headed for another down-to-the-wire finish against longtime region and county rival Ridgeland.
But just when it looked as if another nail-biting ending was on tap, LaFayette flipped the script.
An 8-0 run to end the third quarter was followed by a devastating 13-0 run to start the fourth quarter and the Ramblers moved to 6-0 in Region 6-AAAA play with an 80-50 victory over the Panthers in front of a raucous crowd at Dan Priest Gymnasium.
A tight first half saw the Panthers (1-5 in region) get a late bucket to forge a 29-28 lead at halftime and the game would go on to see three lead changes in the first three minutes of the third quarter.
LaFayette would use the quick 6-0 spurt, with four points scored in transition by Junior Barber, to take a six-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarter. However, Ethan Moyer would answer with a 3-pointer for Ridgeland and the Panthers would eventually cut the lead down to two points, 45-43, with less than two minutes to go in the period.
But two more transition baskets would key LaFayette’s late 8-0 run and the Ramblers would finally get a little breathing room, 53-43, to begin the fourth quarter.
They would get a lot of breathing room just a little a few minutes later as the Ramblers came charging out of the gates begin the final period.
Aidan Hadaway got the crowd going with a baseline jam, while an enormous two-handed slam by Decameron Porter punctuated the decisive run.
LaFayette would boost its lead to 23 points before Ridgeland finally got back on the board with 4:28 to play and the Ramblers would go on to outscore the visitors, 27-7, over the final eight minutes to put the game away.
Hadaway, who battled foul trouble in the first half, scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half to lead all scorers. Barber scored 17 points and played outstanding defense all night long. Asa Deal scored eight of his 15 points in the third quarter, while Porter finished with 14 points, several rebounds and four monster blocks that brought the home crowd to its feet.
Chris Turner scored 13 points for Ridgeland. Moyer and Jordan Blackwell had nine points each, while Jordan McLin finished with eight.
LaFayette girls 76, Ridgeland 24
The Lady Ramblers stormed out to a 28-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as they moved to 3-3 in region play.
LaTyah Barber had 17 points to go with six rebounds, six steals and seven assists. Mykeria Johnson finished with 15 points. Imani Cook had eight points.
Marquila Howell had seven points, six rebounds and five steals and Nicky Yancy had seven points and four steals as 11 different Lady Ramblers got in the scoring column.
Cordasia Watkins had eight points for the Lady Panthers (1-5), while Kia Wade and Payton Buchanan each scored four.
LaFayette girls 63, Chattooga 55
The Lady Ramblers put three players in double figures on Saturday afternoon and picked up a non-region victory in Summerville.
Barber again led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds to go with five assists and five steals as the Lady Ramblers improved to 10-6 overall. Johnson had 20 points and five rebounds, while Cook had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.
Yancy had four points and pulled down five boards. Heather Tucker finished with three points and Howell scored just two points, but recorded 13 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Chattooga boys 62, LaFayette 59
The Ramblers went up by eight points twice in the third quarter after trailing by seven points in the second quarter. However, the Indians would rally in the final stanza to hand LaFayette just their second loss of the season.
Chattooga trailed 51-46 after three quarters, but opened the fourth on a 7-0 run and held on for the win.
Hadaway scored 22 points for LaFayette (14-2 overall) in the loss. Porter finished with 12 points and Barber added 11. Deal had nine points for the Ramblers and Jaylon Ramsey scored five.