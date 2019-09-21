The LaFayette Lady Ramblers kept their hopes of the No. 1 overall seed in the Region 6-AAAA playoffs alive with a road win at Ridgeland last week.
LaFayette (14-7 overall) entered the new week 9-1 in region play, still one game behind Heritage for the top spot with two games remaining in the regular season. The Lady Ramblers are slated to play at Northwest on Tuesday before a trip to Heritage on Thursday to conclude the 6-AAAA slate.
LaFayette 11, Ridgeland 2
Tied 2-2 after one inning, the Lady Ramblers would score nine unanswered runs over the final three innings to claim the win in Rossville last Tuesday.
Nicky Yancy and Sam Adkins had RBI-singles in the top of the first inning, but Ridgeland would knot the game in the bottom half of the frame.
The game would remain tied going into the top of the fifth when Railee Lynn led off the inning with a solo homerun to centerfield. Adkins followed up with a single and Madi Ashley would launch a two-run blast to left to give the Lady Ramblers some extra breathing room.
An RBI-double by Lynn and an RBI-single by Ashley would increase the lead to 7-2 in the sixth inning and Carlee Corbin’s two-run double highlighted a four-run seventh as LaFayette finished with 18 hits on the afternoon.
Adkins went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Ashley, Lynn and Marquila Howell all had three hits apiece, while Ashley matched Lynn with three RBIs. Corbin finished 2-for-5 on the afternoon, while Yancy picked up the victory in the circle. She gave up just two earned runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts.
LaFayette 6, Calhoun 4
The Lady Ramblers pounded out 13 hits and took advantage of three Calhoun errors to beat the Lady Jackets at the LFO Invitational at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold on Friday.
Howell, Lynn, Adkins, Ashley and Haynie Gilstrap all had two hits apiece for the Lady Ramblers. Ashley drove in two runs, while Lynn, Gilstrap and Summer Burkett had one RBI each.
Yancy pitched all seven innings. She gave up four earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts.
LaFayette 4, Murray County 2
Back at the LFO Invitational Saturday morning, LaFayette collected nine hits in the victory, including two each by Lynn and Corbin. Lynn, along with Ashley and Yancy all had one RBI each and Howell added a triple.
Abby Sansing and Gilstrap shared the pitching duties. Sansing pitched three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk. Gilstrap did not allow an earned run in her three innings of work. She allowed two hits and one walk and finished with two strikeouts.
North Murray 3, LaFayette 2
Adkins was 2-for-2 and had the only RBI of the game for the Lady Ramblers. Yancy was 1-for-3 and stole a pair of bases. She also took the loss in the circle, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits in five innings. She finished with one strikeout.