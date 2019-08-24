The LaFayette Lady Ramblers endured a fairly rough start to last week, but rebounded in a big way to close out the third week of the regular season.
Ringgold 14, LaFayette 3
After the start of last Monday’s game was delayed by lightning, the Orange-and-Black held a 3-1 lead as the Lady Tigers got set to bat in the bottom of the fifth. But that lead would evaporate in a hurry as Ringgold scored 13 times in the inning to post the win.
Nicky Yancy started the game for LaFayette and pitched the first 3.1 innings. She gave up no earned runs on five hits. Madison Pettigrew would replace her in the circle and allowed six earned runs with two strikeouts.
Marquila Howell had a triple as one of her two hits and she finished with two runs scored. Pettigrew was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Raliee Lynn was 2-for-3 and Carlee Corbin picked up an RBI.
LaFayette 10, Gilmer 0
The Lady Ramblers bounced back nicely from the loss as they shut out the Lady Bobcats in a Region 6-AAAA contest in Ellijay just 24 hours later.
Lynn delivered a two-run double as part of a three-run first inning. Haynie Gilstrap had a sacrifice fly in the top of the third and LaFayette would score six runs in the fourth inning on six hits and a walk. Corbin had a two-run double in the inning, while Yancy, Gilstrap and Sam Adkins would all deliver RBI-singles. Summer Burkett plated a run with a groundout.
Adkins, Howell and Madi Ashley all had two hits apiece, while one of Ashley’s hits was a double. Pettigrew also had a single for the Lady Ramblers.
Yancy picked up the victory as she allowed just four hits in five innings with five strikeouts. She also led the way on offense with three hits and three runs scored.
LaFayette 11, Ridgeland 0
Pettigrew had two hits and three RBIs and also threw a no-hitter as the Lady Ramblers (6-3, 4-0) closed out the week with a five-inning Region 6-AAAA victory in south Walker County on Thursday.
The senior had a two-run double as part of a four-run first inning and she launched a solo homerun to lead off a six-run third. She also struck out six batters and gave up just two walks in five innings of work.
Howell was 3-for-3. Adkins was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Yancy and Lynn were each 2-for-3 with one RBI, while Gilstrap and Burkett both knocked in one run each.
LaFayette’s scheduled home game with North Murray on Friday was washed out by rain.