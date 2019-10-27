Last week in south Walker County, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers did something that hadn’t been done in nearly 20 years — punch a ticket to the state Final Four in volleyball.
Straight sets victories over Eastside and White County gave LaFayette a trip to top-ranked St. Pius X in the state semifinals. That match was scheduled to Tuesday of this week. Due to newspaper deadlines, results were not available as of press time.
Against Eastside in the Class 4A quarterfinals, the Orange-and-Black swept their way to a 25-11, 25-20, 26-24 win. Jillian Morgan had 11 kills and two blocks, while fellow senior Gracie Stier finished with seven kills, seven digs and two aces. LaFayette also got a breakout performance from freshman Markella Johnson, who had eight kills, six digs and three blocks in just her second varsity match.
After shining in the first round against North Oconee, outside hitters Imani Cook and Sarah Ray once again stood out for the Lady Ramblers. Cook finished with six kills and a block, while Ray had four kills and two aces. Setter Colby Charland had 35 total assists on the evening to go with six digs, two kills, two aces and one block.
Defensively, Kloe Ludy had a dozen digs and added one kill. Daisy Felipe had three digs and Alex Wysong finished with one dig.
No. 9-ranked LaFayette welcomed unranked and upset-minded White County on Saturday after the Lady Warriors went to Augusta and knocked off a No. 1 seed in Richmond Academy in the second round. However, there was not an upset to be had this time around.
The Lady Ramblers dominated the first set against the Lady Warriors, 25-7, and though the visitors from Cleveland would test the home team in the final two sets, LaFayette (48-5) was able to finish off the match with back-to-back 25-23 wins.
Morgan had 10 kills and seven blocks on the day. Johnson had another big game with eight kills, while Cook had seven kills and a block. Charland finished with 25 assists, 11 digs, three kills and three blocks.
Stier had four kills, five digs, a block and an ace. Ray finished with three aces and four digs, while Ludy (eight digs), Wysong (seven digs) and Felipe (four digs) held down the back row.
It is Lady Ramblers’ first trip to the state Final Four since 2001.