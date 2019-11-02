It was a record-setting season for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers on the volleyball court.
The Orange-and-Black broke the school-record for single-season victories with 48 and they advanced to the Class 4A Final Four for just the second time in school history and the first tiime since 2001.
Unfortunately, it all came to a close this past Tuesday night.
While they put up a fight against top-ranked and defending state champion St. Pius X, the Atlanta-area private school power proved to be too much for the Lady Ramblers, who dropped a 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 decision.
“Our main goal tonight was to come out and compete,” said LaFayette head coach Chris Logan said, whose team finished with a season mark of 48-6. “We didn’t want to be the ‘just get out there and have fun team’, we wanted to win or go down swinging. I feel like the girls did that and I can’t ask for more.”
“Our goal this year was to win the region, make a run deep in the playoffs and get a matchup with a Blessed Trinity, a St. Pius, or a Marist and compete,” Logan added. “We completely met our goals for the year.”
Jillian Morgan had five kills and three blocks and Gracie Stier had four kills and seven digs in their final game in Orange-and-Black. Colby Charland had 16 assists and nine digs. Sarah Ray had four kills and one ace, while Kloe Ludy had six digs, one kill and one ace.
Imani Cook finished with a kill and two blocks. Markella Johnson had two digs and one kill. Daisy Felipe finished with five digs and Alex Wysong rounded out the stat sheet with two digs.
“We have had two very special seniors this year,” Logan continued. “They combined for at least 2,100 (career) kills and both will be playing college ball next year. You couldn’t ask for two better kids. They have both started since they were freshmen, but they both have put so much work into their games. I hope the younger players see that and continue what these two have helped start.”
However, St. Pius met its match in Blessed Trinity, who defeated the Golden Lions, three sets to one, in Saturday’s state final at Marietta High School.