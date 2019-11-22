LaFayette City Council is developing an emergency action plan for the Queen City Lake.
The Queen City Lake Safe Dam action plan is being headed up by CTI Engineers Inc. of Chattanooga.
“We are required to have a EAP in place for the city lake and dam related to the highly unlikely scenario that we do have a breach,” City Manager David Hamilton said.
“There is no indication that there is any risk of this,” Hamilton said. "We go through dam inspections at least once a year. Every two years we go through a third party dam evaluation."
The city is working to put together a communication plan and reactive plan in case of a breach.
The plan will also consist of a topographical survey to determine and predict where the water would go in the event of a breach.
The survey will also help the city be aware of the impact based on the flow of water and how many gallons of flow occur per minute.
The engineering budget has been quoted as $45,000, and most of the expense will be related to the surveying.
“We are creating an emergency action plan from scratch,” Hamilton said. "Unless something changed concerning the topography of the area or something developed downstream it should not be needed."
“It should be the only dam plan we need,” Hamilton said.
The council approved moving forward with the plan on Nov. 14.
The Queen City Lake ordinance will also change to make the lake more friendly for recreational use. The lake will now be open to gas engines at idle speed.
“This is one of our next steps for the growing use of our lake,” Mayor Andy Arnold said.