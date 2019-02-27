The Rotary Club of LaFayette held its 2019 awards banquet on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the LaFayette Housing Authority’s Community Room.
The annual banquet honors individuals for their dedication and commitment to the Rotary Club and the community at large.
The Club presents two special awards: one to members and one to a non-Rotary member.
This year the non-Rotarian award, which is named the “LaFayette Rotary Club Vocational Service” award, was given to Jim Powell. The Vocational Service Award recognizes a non-Rotarian in the community who excels in his or her vocation and embodies the values and principles that exemplify the spirit of Rotary, especially “service above self” and a commitment to high ethical standards.
Rotary President Jeremy Staton said Powell is a worthy recipient. “After an earlier career in wrestling, Jim was called to his current life as owner of the Real Deal store and pastor at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, both in LaFayette,” Staton said. “His love and support of his hometown are evidenced by years of dedicated support of civic organizations and community events. His leadership role in the Honeybee Festival contributed to the unparalleled success of the signature event of the LaFayette community, drawing record crowds two years in a row.”
Powell says he is humbled and honored to receive the award. “The most important things in my life are my faith, my family, and my community,” Powell said. “I want to thank the Rotary Club for recognizing my service.”
This year the club member award, which is named the “LaFayette Rotary Club Rotarian of the Year” award, was given to Ron Harrison. The Rotarian of the Year award recognizes the member who clearly stands out in demonstrating “service above self” and a high commitment to the Rotary’s guiding principle, “The Four-Way Test.”
Rotary Club President-Elect Julie Carter said, “To many in the community, Harrison is the voice of the Rotary Club,” Carter said. “An active member of the club for almost 40 years, Harrison has been a driving force in promoting support of education through the annual award of scholarships, and led the recent revitalization of the Cobb-Rhyne Scholarship and Education Fund.”
Harrison expressed appreciation for the award. “I don’t feel deserving of such an award, but so I am really grateful to be selected,” Harrison said. “I believe that Rotary International is the best service organization in the world and am proud to be a member of the local club.”
Numerous other awards were given out to members at the annual banquet.
For more information or questions, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.