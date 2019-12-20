Dawson Pendergrass dropped in 16 points and Isaiah McKenzie went for 14 in the LaFayette Ramblers’ 41-38 victory over Ringgold last Tuesday that moved them to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
The Tigers (5-4, 3-1) got a game-high 19 points from Braxton Holtcamp and 14 from Jacob Duarte.
Rossville 41, Lakeview 40
Chase Hickman had 17 points for Rossville (2-6, 2-3), while Ethan Waters added 12 points in the Bulldogs’ second straight victory.
Carson Goff had 12 points for Lakeview. Sebastian Nelson and Rayshawn McGruder each finished with nine.
Lakeview 39, Gordon Lee 19
Thursday’s nightcap in Fort Oglethorpe saw the Warriors turn up the defense in the second half to post a bounce-back victory.
Nelson led the way with 13 points for Lakeview (3-6, 1-4). Eli Walker had 11 and Goff finished with five. Rashad Rachel and McGruder had four points apiece, while Jacob Gregg capped the scoring with two points.
Luke Sikes paced the Trojans with eight points. Will McCutcheon had four points. Colton Baker and Aiden Goodwin collected three points apiece, while Braydn Ramey and Parker Scott each finished with two.
Chatt. Valley 77, Saddle Ridge 33
John Hill scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Eagles in just three quarters of play as they coasted to the road victory last Tuesday.
Matthew Ramsey finished 20 points, five steals and four assists. Jaishon McLin added eight points and Parker Metcalf had six points and five rebounds as 11 different players scored for Chattanooga Valley (5-3, 2-2).
Landon Kennedy had 14 points and Marvin Johnson scored 11 as the Mustangs dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in conference play.
Heritage 35, Trion 23
The Generals assumed the lead in the conference standings with a 12-point home win last Tuesday.
Caiden Bauldwin led the scoring with 10 points for Heritage (8-3, 5-0), followed by Kaleb Gallman and J.C. Armour with eight apiece. Brady Chandler had six points and Max Owens rounded out the night with three.
Dade County 48, Gordon Lee 46
In Trenton, the Wolverines connected on a 3-pointer with eight seconds to play to go up by a point and they would hit 1 of 2 free throws with 1.1 seconds on the clock to seal a two-point victory over the Trojans.
McCutcheon had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Gordon Lee (2-8, 1-5). Jesse Craddock finished with seven points in the loss and Ramey added five.