The past three seasons have seen the LaFayette Ramblers enjoy one of the best runs in program history with three state playoff appearances, a run to the Class 4A Elite Eight for the first time in school history and a Region 6-AAAA title to go with a combined record of 72-11.
This past spring saw the graduation of a number of seniors who accounted for the bulk of the scoring, rebounding and assists during that run and many people believe the Ramblers will come back to the rest of the pack this winter.
The Ramblers themselves don’t plan to let that happen.
“We have a lot of new faces out there, but we also have some new energy,” said head coach Hank Peppers, who initially made the decision to step down from the post after last season, but reversed course after a change of heart. “Some of our guys are in new roles, but it’s the same culture that we’ve had the last three years. The older guys learned from the guys that came before them. The younger guys will learn from these older guys and the torch keeps on passing. That’s what you want in a program. I’ve really enjoyed this team so far. We’ve put in a lot of time towards skill development and they’ve been so dedicated, as dedicated as any group I’ve ever had in trying to get better.”
Peppers said this year’s team understands the legacy of the teams from the past few years, but that they also see what can happen with hard work.
“When they see the results of their hard work, they start to buy in and once they start getting results, the motivation to keep working is even greater,” he added. “All of our freshmen, sophomores and juniors have been in weight training for well over a year now, so we’ve definitely gotten stronger and we’ve hit some growth spurts right at the perfect time. This is actually the biggest team, size-wise, that I’ve ever had.”
The most experienced of the seniors is Asa Deal, a post player that is hovering around 6-foot-4. A tough player with good moves and the ability to score on the inside, Deal has sharpened his skills by going up against some outstanding players in practice over the past three seasons.
Isaiah Harris and Isaiah Southern will both play prominent roles for LaFayette this year. Peppers said Harris has progressed from his freshman year as much as any player in the program and will give the Ramblers a good 3-point shooter and an improved defender. Meanwhile, Southern is a super-quick guard that can run the floor and play defense, as well as being a team-first type of player. The duo have been instrumental in LaFayette’s 28-4 junior varsity record over the past two seasons.
Post player Landon Swanson is another excellent teammate with good size that will give the Ramblers a physical presence in the paint, while one final post player, Chris Burse, rounds out the senior contingent. Burse is an athletic player and a good rebounder, who is playing in his first year of organized basketball.
The entire junior class consists of one Decameron Porter. Now standing 6-foot-6 with a wingspan even longer, Porter has grown as a player, both physically and mentally. He has the ability to score on the inside or from the perimeter and can also handle the ball like a guard. He was the team’s third-leading scorer and its second-leading rebounder a year ago.
Among the sophomores, lefty Aidan Hadaway is one that has enjoyed a growth spurt since last year. Now a solid 6-foot-5 with excellent range and the ability to put the ball on the floor, Peppers has compared him to current Cleveland State player Jon Morgan.
The backcourt will feature returning starting point guard Jaylon Ramsey and shooting guard Junior Barber. Peppers believes that Ramsey’s nearly season-long stint as the starting quarterback of the football team will do nothing but pay dividends this season on the court, while Barber has added solid muscle mass in the offseason in addition to having gotten taller. He will give the Ramblers another good shooter and good defender, while Gray Payton, the younger brother of recent LaFayette graduate Alex Kelehear, is an extremely competitive player who has made significant strides in his overall game in the offseason.
“Our strength is our size,” Peppers said. “Length can make up for mistakes. If we can limit our mistakes and add length on top of that, it’s going to be great because we’re a defensive team first and foremost and (our length) will also help with rebounding. If you control the boards, you control the game.”
With a good portion of the team having played travel ball together over the years, Peppers said chemistry will be another key for this group. He also added that this year’s team has been going at their business with a chip on their shoulder to prove that they can get the job done just like LaFayette has done over the past several seasons.
“We’ve embraced that,” the coach added. “Even in the past few years, we’ve treated ourselves like underdogs with something to prove. That allows us to always keep our guard up. We don’t take anyone lightly. We prepare every day for every opponent and this year will be like that even more. We’ve got guys that are ready to step into new roles and show what they can do. I really like the potential of this team.
“It’s a fun team to coach because they love basketball. We just have to keep working on the little things and pay attention to detail. The future is very bright with this team.”