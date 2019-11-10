For a second straight week, the LaFayette Ramblers were embroiled in a tight Region 6-AAAA game and unfortunately for the Rambler faithful, the Orange-and-Black came up on the short end of the scoreboard.
LaFayette saw its 2019 season come to an end at home on Friday with a 28-23 loss to an improved Gilmer team. The Ramblers finished 3-7 overall and 1-5 in region play. Three of LaFayette’s region losses came by less than a touchdown.
The Bobcats took an early 7-0 lead on a Kobe Stonecipher TD run, but a run by quarterback Jaylon Ramsey would tie the game for LaFayette later in the quarter.
A fumble would give the momentum back to Gilmer as they scooped up a loose pigskin and returned it 55 yards for a score to take a 14-7 lead late in the second quarter. But it would be enough time for the Ramblers to put together a drive as Ramsey capped it off with his second touchdown run of the game with just six seconds left before intermission.
After forcing a Gilmer punt to start the third quarter, LaFayette moved the ball inside the Bobcats 10-yard line, but had to settle for a short Max Studdard field goal. The kick would give the Ramblers its only lead of the game at 17-14, but the lead would be short-lived.
With just under five minutes to go in the period, Gilmer’s Gray McClure found a hole and raced 58 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-17. Then, following a LaFayette punt, the Bobcats used a trick play to move the ball all the way down to the 5-yard line and Stonecipher would score on a 2-yard run early in the fourth to boost Gilmer’s lead to 11 points.
With Ramsey on the bench having been shaken up, senior Chase Keith stepped in at quarterback and engineered a nice scoring drive. Jamario Clements took it in from three yards out with 5:56 left to play, but the conversion try came up short.
LaFayette would get the ball back late in the game near midfield, but Ramblers were unable to get the needed touchdown as the Bobcats forced a turnover on downs before taking a knee to run out the clock.
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.