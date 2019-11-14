The City of LaFayette Police Department now has a high tech addition to their uniform that helps increase the safety for the police and the citizens in the community.
The military grade body camera technology is made by the Watch Guard Company. The body camera itself is very durable. It can be fully submerged into water, or run over by a car and is very reliable during foot pursuits. The camera runs through the internet and can be downloaded into the “cloud”.
“It helps with officer safety with maintaining professional standards and it’s a good training tool as well,” City of LaFayette Chief of Police Bengie Clift said.
Each in-car dash camera cost $5,000. The body cameras were purchased for $1,250. The in-car dash cameras are limited to where the car is located and the body camera is attached to the officer’s uniform and travels with them.
Complaints from the community have gone down since body cameras have been added to the police officer’s day to day uniform, Clift said.
Although the officers still do written witness statements, the camera itself can be used to help protect the officers and the citizens against false testimony.
The body cameras are very useful during hectic situations where memories and perspectives may be a challenge to be recalled with clarity, Clift said.
“The officers were very receptive to it. It helps them do their job better,” Clift said.