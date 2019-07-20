During the intermission period between the LaFayette City Council meeting on Thursday, July 11 and the council's adjournment for executive session, Bengie Clift, the police chief for the city, agreed to help clear up a question about the city he serves.
Generally, a city will have a police department that handles road patrol within the city, while the county in which the city is located will provide road patrol for the jurisdictional county areas outside that city. But, LaFayette city in Walker County is different, having two police chiefs.
Chief, when I went online to see what departments the city has in operation, I noticed a LaFayette Police Chief position (yours) and a Walker County Police Chief position. How does an area within the same county have two police chiefs?
Clift explains LaFayette's unique situation this way:
"Walker County Police is code enforcement. They don't actually have a police department (with mandated officers, per se). Those aren't actually policemen. They are code enforcement (like building codes or lawn trash code violations).
So, while "they are called the Walker County Police Department, the sheriff's office actually handles all of the county's law enforcement (needs and activities)."
To clear up any further confusion, Clift added: "It is called Walker County P.D., because that's what they (the leaders in charge at that time) decided to name it back in the day.'"
"Without going too far into it, the sheriff is constitutionally bound to run the court, the jail, civil papers and warrants (in this county). He is not constitutionally bound to have law enforcement road patrol. But, Walker County is a full-service county, (which means that the sheriff does everything relating to law enforcement for the county)," Clift said.
"But, technically, there's a Walker County Police Department, and they could be the police department and do all the police activities and the sheriff wouldn't do road patrol activities, but we don't do (it) that (way). The sheriff takes care of all of it," Clift said.
Clift said that "I think we've been a county since 1833 and its never changed. Of course I'm speaking out-of-school, since I work for the city, but you will see some white blazers and some say 'Walker County Police' and some say 'Walker County Code Enforcement.' It's lettered up different, but it's the same thing."
"But, they are post certified aren't they?"
"No, no, they're not," Clift said. "They handle ordinance issues," giving some examples: "Like our code enforcement in the city handles building inspections and if you have too many junk cars."
According to the Walker County Codes and Animal Control website, Chief Clift is correct:
The department Walker County Police (a.k.a. Walker County Codes and Animal Control) is responsible for "nuisance complaints and non-construction related code violations," such as "household garbage, junk cars, overgrown lawns, scrap tires, loose animals and other issues not meeting local property standards."
Thus, while you may still see a car with the "Walker County Police" logo on it and another one with a "Walker County Codes Enforcement" (as depicted on the county website), it is the sheriff's office that is responsible for giving traffic-related tickets and the code enforcement officers that can ticket you for not obeying lawn and property rules.