Several of the area’s local high school wrestling teams faced off in Fort Oglethorpe on Saturday as LFO hosted the annual Warrior Duals.
Dade County won the championship with Coahulla Creek edging out LaFayette for second place.
The Ramblers finished 3-2 on the afternoon with victories over Gordon Central (58-12), Ridgeland (42-27) and Ringgold (49-19). Their losses came to Dade County (60-22) and Coahulla Creek (42-39).
Individually, Keegan Johns (120 pounds) at a pin and two more victories by forfeit, while Cyrek Johns (126) won two matches by pin, one by decision and two by forfeit. Avery Sullivan (138) also had big afternoon with four pins and one major decision in five matches.
Karson Ledford (152) outlasted Gordon Central’s Joseph Step in overtime in one of the day’s most exciting bouts. Ledford also won two more matches, one by pin and won by forfeit, while Jacob Brown (160) had one pin and two forfeit victories. Mason Alexander also recorded a major decision during a 160-pound bout.
Hunter Deal (170) had one pin, one major decision, one regular decision and one win by forfeit. Crandale Jackson (182) had one pin and one win by forfeit, while Caleb Romine (182) also scored one victory by forfeit. Ben Selman (195) had two victories by forfeit, David Paterson (220) had two wins by forfeit and two pins, while Matthew Wallin (285) won twice by pin and twice by decision.
Ridgeland also lost to Dade County (63-9), but picked up wins over Ringgold (36-30), Hixson (36-30) and Haralson County (54-24).
Aiden Barber (106) won three matches by forfeit and another one by decision. Elijah Langston (132) scored a pair of pins and also picked up one win by forfeit. Garret Romans (138/145) had four pins and one decision, while Cameron Bain (138) collected a pair of pins and one forfeit.
Aiden Raymer (152) had three pins on the day to go with one victory by decision and one more by forfeit. Peyton Zimmerman (160) picked up a pair of wins by forfeit and Ethan Morgan 170 had one forfeit victory and one more victory by decision.
Caleb Woody (195) finished the afternoon with a pair of pins in one win by forfeit, while T.J. Atkins (285) also scored a pin.
The host Warriors went 1-3 on the day. They took down Haralson County (36-16), but lost to Gordon Central (27-24), Coahulla Creek (55-24) and Ringgold (48-17).
Jacob Brown went 4-0 for the Warriors. He had a technical fall victory and a pin at 170, while collecting a pair of pins at 182. Benji Valdez wrestled four matches at 195, scoring two victories by pin and two victories by forfeit. Tyler Frady (220) also had two pins and two forfeit wins, while Taylor Frady (285) picked up a pair of victories, both by pin.
Alex Fedorov (113) and Cody McWhorter (138) each scored one forfeit victory, while Jacob Sanchez (152) scored a win via pinfall.
Ringgold got forfeit wins from Nolan Rohrer (113) and Joshua Parker (182) against Ridgeland, while Jack Blevins (132) and Scott Clinton (285) won by pinfall.
Against LFO, Zane Rohrer (113), Blevins (132), Cameron Weaver (138) and Clinton (285) all picked up pins. Nolan Rohrer (120), Brayden Raby (126), Carter McCann (145) and Tyler Barker (152) all won by forfeit.
No other details on the Tigers had been provided as of press time.