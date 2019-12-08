Still dealing with injuries and illnesses, the LaFayette Ramblers had to forfeit at three different weight classes last Tuesday night and dropped a 51-17 decision to a very good Chattooga team in Summerville.
The Indians scored three pins and three technical falls, while picking up forfeit wins at 145, 152 and 285 pounds.
Jazzen Nelson got the only head-to-head victory for the Ramblers as he scored a pin at 138. Mason Alexander (170) and Keegan Johns (113) both won their matches by forfeit.
There were two double forfeits on the night, one at 106 and one at 126.
LaFayette crossed the border west into Alabama for a tri-match on Thursday and returned to the Peach State with a split.
The Ramblers begin the night with a 56-18 loss to Chelsea (Ala.) as they gave up forfeits at 126, 152 and 195 pounds. There was a double forfeit at 106.
LaFayette’s points came on pins by Cyrek Johns (120), Avery Sullivan (132) and Matthew Wallin (285).
LaFayette ended the night on a positive note with a 43-42 victory over host Fort Payne.
Johns (120), Sullivan (132) and Wallin (285) each came up with another pin, as did Preston Alexander (145), Hunter Deal (160) and Jacob Brown (182). Caleb Zwiger (170) won his match by forfeit.
Fort Payne won three matches by pin and LaFayette gave up forfeits at four different weight classes as the match ended in a 42-42 tie. The Ramblers would get the tiebreaking point on the fifth criteria as they had the most total pins in the match.
Then on Saturday, the Ramblers traveled to South Forsyth High School for the Santa Slam Tournament.
Wallin won the 285-pound individual title by going 3-0 with three pins. Sullivan (132) was second in his weight class after going 2-1 with two pins and Jathan Harding (106) went 3-1 with one pin to take third place.
Also placing for LaFayette was Brown, who was fifth at 182 after going 4-2 with three pins, along with Keegan Johns (113) and Karson Ledford (152), who were both 2-3 to place sixth. Ledford finished the day with two pins.
Zwiger (170) was 2-2 with one pin. Deal (160) was 1-2 with one pin, while Cyrek Johns (120) was 1-2 on the day.