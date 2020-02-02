The LaFayette Ramblers completed a 12-0 run through the Region 6-AAAA regular season last Tuesday night, although it took four quarters and a four-minute overtime session to do it.
In what was arguably the wildest game in the entire region this season, LaFayette saw a 26-point halftime lead unbelievably turn into a six-point deficit with less than two minutes to go in regulation. However, the Ramblers would rally late and finally regained control in the final minutes of overtime to pick up a physically and emotionally-draining 96-86 win at Walker County rival Ridgeland.
LaFayette (20-2 overall) led 19-5 less than halfway through the first period and extended its advantage to 29-11 after the first quarter before going into the locker room comfortable ahead, 54-28.
But little did anyone in Panther Gymnasium know what was about to transpire in the second half.
Ridgeland (2-10 in region play) opened the third quarter with a 17-4 run to chop the lead in half and the Panthers would go on to score 33 points in the frame to suddenly found itself within five points of the lead, 66-61, to start the fourth and final period.
The momentum would continue to stay with the underdog home team throughout most of the fourth quarter as a 17-6 run gave Ridgeland an improbable 78-72 lead.
But staring its first region loss of the year squarely in the face, LaFayette responded with a 7-0 run to regain a 79-78 lead with just under 30 seconds to play. Following a Ridgeland miss, Junior Barber drove to the basket for a lay-up that put the Ramblers up three as the clock ticked under 10 seconds to play. However, Kobe Lewis — donning jersey No. 24 for the game — got free in the corner and found nothing but net on a Kobe Bryant-esque 3-pointer with just three seconds left to tie the game and send it to overtime.
The overtime session, however, would belong to LaFayette. Asa Deal scored the first six points in OT for the Ramblers to boost their advanatge to six and, although Kyan Clark would hit a three to bring Ridgeland back to a one-possession game with 2:27 left, Barber scored five points in the final 2:06 as the Ramblers ended the game on a final 9-2 run.
Deal finished with 25 points. Decameron Porter had 24, despite fouling out in the fourth quarter, while Aidan Hadaway went for 23. Barber finished with 19 and Jaylon Ramsey scored five, but had several key steals and rebounds late in the fourth quarter and in overtime.
Clark had 27 points and Lewis, fittingly, went for 24, followed by 20 from Chris Turner. Jordan McLin and Ethan Moyer had six points apiece and Kai Johnson finished the night with three.
LaFayette, the No. 1 seed, will have a bye to the semifinals of the region tournament. LaFayette will play at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
LaFayette girls 68, Ridgeland 31
The Lady Ramblers got a career-high 21 points from senior Nicky Yancy in a win over their county rivals in the night’s first game. Yancy also finished with three rebounds, three steals and three assists.
LaTyah Barber had 15 points to go with 11 assists, four steals and two blocks for the Lady Ramblers (14-9, 6-6). Mykeria Johnson had 11 points and Heather Tucker finished with seven. Savanna Hall scored four points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Marquila Howell, Anna Valle, Imani Cook, Haynie Gilstrap and Haven Yancy all added two apiece.
Annabel Hill scored 10 points for the Lady Panthers (1-11 in region play). Macie Boren added six points, while Katieann Thompson and Madison Lennon had four points apiece. Ridgeland got three from Kia Wade and two each from Justice Turner and Cordasia Watkins to round out the scoring.
The Lady Ramblers were slated to face Heritage in their tournament opener on Monday of this week with the winner advancing to the state tournament. Due to newspaper deadlines, results were not available in today’s edition.
Ridgeland boys 93, Dade County 91
For the second consecutive game, the Panthers scored 33 points in the third quarter of a basketball game and, as it turned out, they needed every one of them to take down the Wolverines in a high-scoring thriller Saturday in Trenton.
Trailing 47-40 at halftime, the Panthers exploded to take a 73-69 lead going into the final period before hanging on for the win. Turner had 30 points and Clark poured in a season-high 29. Thirteen points from Lewis and 10 from Moyer gave the Panthers four players in double figures. McLin added six points. Johnson and Alex Renner had two each and Omari McCleary chipped in with one to round out the scoring for Ridgeland.
The Panthers (8-18) will take on Pickens Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the opening round of the region tournament at Southeast Whitfield High School. A win will put Ridgeland into the state playoffs.
Dade County girls 60, Ridgeland 38
The Lady Wolverines led by 10 points in the first quarter and outscored the Lady Panthers 24-9 in the second quarter to take control of the game.
Watkins had 14 points for Ridgeland. Wade finished with eight and Hill added five points. Four by Lennon, three by Mackensie Miller and two from Thompson rounded out the scoring for Ridgeland.
The Lady Panthers (4-21) were set to play Monday night against Northwest Whitfield with the winner advancing to the state tournament. Due to newspaper deadlines, results were not available in today’s edition.