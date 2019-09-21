The LaFayette Lady Ramblers put up seven runs in the first inning and breezed to a 14-0 win over Christian Heritage in Dalton last Monday.
Jaiden Vinyard had a 4-for-4 day with a double and four RBIs. Rylee Gamlen had a solo homer as one of her two hits, while Emma Parker was 3-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs.
Suki Williams doubled and drove in a run. Ciarra Lara had two hits and one RBI. Emma House had a hit and an RBI. Jaselyn Couch knocked in one run, while Kaylee Tatum also recorded a hit in the win. Parker struck out five in the circle to collect the pitching victory.
LaFayette 14, Saddle Ridge 2
The LaFayette Lady Ramblers scored three times in the first inning, five times in the second and six times in the fourth as they surged past Saddle Ridge, 14-2, in an NGAC game in LaFayette on Tuesday.
LaFayette collected 13 hits on the afternoon and did not commit an error. Gamlen was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Couch went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored. Parker was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Williams had two hits, scored once and drove in two runs, while Vinyard, Lara, Harley Perkins and Shayne Callahan all had one RBI each. Tatum gave up just two earned runs on four hits and five walks with seven strikeouts in four innings to get the win.
Olivia Free was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for the Lady Mustangs, while Olivia Acuff also doubled and drove in a run. Free took the loss. She pitched 3.1 innings, allowing five earned runs with two walks and four strikeouts.
LaFayette JV 12, Saddle Ridge 0
The Lady Ramblers’ junior varsity teams also picked up a win on Tuesday as Parker and Marlie Day pitched a combined shutout. Both pitchers also helped themselves with one hit and one RBI at the plate.
Harley Perkins and Cahlee Garmany each had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Hannah Kresser also finished with two hits and a pair of RBIs, while Gracie Fitzgerald and Emma House each had two hits, including a double, and one RBI.
Other contributors included Bailey Deal (two hits, one RBI) and Jocelyn McCallie (one hit).
Dade County 4, LaFayette 1
The Lady Ramblers lost a close game in Trenton on Thursday, despite eight strikeouts in the circle from Tatum. Gamlen had a double as one of her two hits and she drove in the Lady Ramblers’ only run. Parker also had two hits, while Tatum and Couch each had one hit.
Dade County JV 2, LaFayette 0
Parker fanned five batters in the nightcap, but the Lady Ramblers fell in a shutout loss. Parker also picked up two more hits, while House and Deal each added one.
Gordon Lee 3, Dalton 2
The Dalton Lady Cougars scored twice in the top of the seventh inning and had the tying run at second base with two outs, but Sydney Garrett’s 11th and final strike out of the evening secured a 3-2 win for Gordon Lee in a non-league game last Monday night in Chickamauga.
Dalton trailed 3-0 before using a walk, two singles and an error for two runs in the top of the seventh, but Garrett would slam the door shut to give the Lady Trojans the win.
Garrett pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks. Dallas Wagoner went 2-for-3. Abigail Ashley added a double for Gordon Lee and Tenslee Wilson added an RBI-single.
Lakeview 4, Gordon Lee 1
Gordon Lee scored a run in the top of the fifth inning, but saw host Lakeview answer with a four-spot in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-1 victory at home on Tuesday.
Kate Chambers’ RBI-double scored Cam Caradine in the top of the fifth for Gordon Lee, but three hits and two Lady Trojan errors would help the Lady Warriors to the big inning.
Lexi Downey had an RBI-single to score Heidi Johnson before Marissa Moreland cleared the bases with a three-run double to give her team the lead for good. Downey and Tatyanna Long each went 2-for-3 in the win, while Johnson picked up the victory in the circle. She allowed one earned run on six hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.
Caradine and Wilson each went 2-for-3 for Gordon Lee, while both of Wilson hits were doubles. Wagoner also had a double in the loss and Lillian McCullough took the loss in the circle. She allowed four runs, all unearned, on seven hits and a walk in six innings of work. She finished with four strikeouts.
Lakeview 8, Trion 0
The Lady Warriors got a six-inning no-hitter and 12 strikeout from Johnson in a home win over Trion on Thursday.
Johnson and Carlee Wilson both went 2-for-4 in the victory, while Moreland was 2-for-2. Johnson, Wilson, Moreland, Long, Downey, Kloe Osborne and Haven Holloway all picked up one RBI.
Lakeview 8, Westside 0
The Red-and-White a combined shutout from Johnson and Britni Newbille in a non-league victory on Friday.
Newbille pitched three innings of three-hit ball. She walked four batters and struck out four, while Johnson gave up two walks in two innings. She finished with three strikeouts.
Katie Wagner had a huge afternoon at the plate for Lakeview. She was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a team-high five RBIs. Johnson helped out by knocking in one run.
Gordon Lee 12, Saddle Ridge 0
The Lady Trojans erupted for nine runs in the third inning to help put away the Lady Mustangs in a Saturday matinee in Chickamauga.
Wilson had three of the Lady Trojans’ 11 hits. She scored twice and drove in two runs. Chambers belted a two-run homer as part of the third-inning explosion. Ashley and Sadie Hughes each had two hits, while Hughes knocked in two runs and scored twice.
Sadie Parker also had two RBIs for Gordon Lee and Wagoner added a double and an RBI. Garrett pitched three innings of hitless ball. She walked two and struck out five to get the win.
Free took the loss for Saddle Ridge. She gave up five earned runs in 2.1 innings, allowing eight hits and finishing with two strikeouts. Abby Gaoa and Alivia Hughes had singles for the Lady Mustangs.