LaFayette celebrated Independence Day weekend with its Freedom Festival on Friday, June 28.
Kicking off the evening was local band Small Town Rumor, which is a four-piece band from LaFayette. The group plays an eclectic mix of blues, rock, soul, and country.
The event also hosted The Power Players featuring a “The Voice” contestant Amber Carrington.
It also included vendors, a Krystal-eating contest, cornhole tournament, and fireworks, which ended the evening at 10 p.m.
One local vendor, Southern Burlap, carried charming and beautiful home decor made from recycled wood. The craftsmanship of these pieces were not only immaculate, but also fitting of the event.
Another local vendor, M&M Fun Time Novelty's, brought a large assortment of party gear, including Make America Great Again hats that many felt fit the occasion. They are a traveling concessions and novelty company that serves fairs festivals and events all over the nation.
“(This event) is absolutely amazing. Me and my husband and family decided to attend the event.” said Melissa Buckley, a LaFayette local. “It was a bittersweet moment because, in the past, we haven’t gotten the chance to experience these things together very often because of my husband’s PTSD. But this was a really good show, and we had a great experience.”
In all its charm and local flair, the Freedom Festival was a delightful event for families and individuals alike, continuing not only the idea that locals are proud of the United States, but also of Walker County.