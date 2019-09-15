The LaFayette Ramblers fell to 2-2 on the season after a 20-7 road loss at still-unbeaten Christian Heritage on Friday night in Dalton.
The Lions led 14-7 at halftime before tacking on two Joe Dixon second-half field goals. Christian Heritage opened with a 20-yard scoring run by quarterback Christian Thomas and an eight-yard TD catch by Gage Leonard.
Christian Heritage’s touchdowns were sandwiched around a 32-yard TD run by LaFayette quarterback Jaylon Ramsey and an extra point by Max Studdard midway through the second quarter.
The Ramblers recorded five sacks from five different players in the game. Hunter Deal, Johnny Madaris, Xavier Priddy, Simon Hu and Brady Beard all picked up one on the night. Drake Bing had six solo tackles, three assists and a pass break-up, while Darian Stevens had six tackles, two assists and two tackles for loss. David Patterson added nine total stops, including four solo tackles.
Jamario Clements had 13 carries for 80 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards. Ramsey had 33 yards rushing, but just 37 through the air, while Trey Taylor collected 33 yards of LaFayette’s 154 yards on the ground.
The Lions were playing with heavy hearts following the untimely passing of defensive coordinator Steve Sparks earlier in the week after a bout with pancreatic cancer.
LaFayette will take next Friday off before opening Region 6-AAAA play at Southeast Whitfield on Sept. 27.