It’s been quite a long time since the LaFayette Ramblers last lost a nine-hole golf match, but that’s what happened on Thursday as the Northwest Whitfield Bruins slipped past the Ramblers, 159-163, in a match played at the LaFayette Golf Course.
Riley Grant and Tyler Jackson both shot 38 for LaFayette. Jon Durham had a 43 and Kyle Moore shot a 44. Also playing for LaFayette was Scott Smith (48) and Brady Mullally (49).
Trevor Owens led the Bruins with a 36.
Northwest also won the JV match, 196-198. Eighth grader Grant Langford shot a 36 for the JV Ramblers. Junior Barber carded a 48, while Braden Queen and Jud Woods both shot 57.
Generals place third at Nob North
The Heritage High School boys’ golf team shot a team score of 330 and placed third overall at the Nob North Invitational on Saturday in Tunnel Hill.
Chandler Burns led the way with a 79, followed by Robert Lyle with an 82, Cain Stover with an 84 and Matthew Redman with an 85. Declan Ryan (87) and Carter Bell (93) also played for the Generals, but only the four lowest scores counted toward the team total.
Cartersville won the boys’ title with a 311, while Christian Heritage (312) finished one stroke behind.
Miller named All-Tournament at Lake Oconee
Gordon Lee senior Macall Miller placed fourth with a 78 and was selected to the All-Tournament team in a junior golf event at the Harbor Club at Lake Oconee on Saturday.
Cora Mount shot a 90 and was the only other Lady Trojans to participate in the event.
Heritage girls third at LaFayette
The Lady Rambler Invitational was held Saturday at the LaFayette Golf Course and the Heritage Lady Generals got an 84 from Lauren Self to help propel them to a very respectable third-place finish in the 13-team event.
Caroline Bentley carded a 99 for the Navy-and-Red, followed by a 100 from Kendal Harrell, a 101 from Katie Proctor and a 101 from Traevin Penland. The three lowest scores were used to make up the team total.
LaFayette ended up in a tie for fourth with Northwest Whitfield with a score of 292. Maci Johnson carded a 93 to set the pace for the Lady Ramblers, followed by a 96 from Shelby Whittle, a 103 from Hannah Bowman and a 107 from Emma Moore.
Darlington (251) won the tournament behind a 75 from Nea Leppanen, a 79 from Liza Frisbee and a 97 from Hannah Willerson. Walton’s ‘A’ team was second with a 283.