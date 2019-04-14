The LaFayette Ramblers got a two-round total of 145 from Riley Grant and a 147 from Tyler Jackson as the Orange-and-Black placed 10th overall in the 12-team Trojan Invitational at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton over the weekend.
Grant opened with a 75 on Friday before a 2-under-par 70 on Saturday. Jackson shot a 74 in his opening round and followed it up with a 73.
Brady Mullaly shot rounds of 84 and 89 to finish at 173. Jon Durham had back-to-back rounds of 88 (176). Kyle Moore followed a first-round 94 with a second-round 86 (180), while Scott Smith shot 92 and 101 (193).
As a team, counting the lowest four scores each day, LaFayette carded a 321 in the opening round and improved four strokes to a 317 on Day 2 to finish with a total of 638 for 36 holes.
Spain Park, Ala. blistered the course with a two-day total of 5-under-par (563) to beat Dalton by 11 shots. The Catamounts finished at 6-over-par (574), one shot ahead of St. Pius X (575).
Murray County edges out LFO
The Warriors got a 49 from low medalist Alec Gentry last Wednesday, but it was not enough to get past Murray County, who defeated the Warriors, 146-154, in a nine-hole match at Chattanooga's Brown Acres Golf Course.
Ashton Hinnard had a 52, while Landon Faulk carded a 53. Only the lowest three scores counted toward the team total.
Noble setting pace for Ringgold
The Tigers picked up wins over Coahulla Creek and Murray County last week. Senior Gavin Noble, one of the top-ranked prep amateurs in the state and in the nation, went a combined 5-under-par through 18 holes last week.
No further scores were available as of press time.