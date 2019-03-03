The LaFayette Ramblers erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to their first victory of 2019 last Wednesday night as they blasted Gordon Central, 14-1, in a five-inning home win.
John James swung the big stick as he went 3-for-3 with a run scored and four RBIs. Davis Richardson had a double, an RBI and scored twice. Blake Guffey doubled and drove in two runs, while Jack Martin scored three times. Blake Mann, Levi Pettigrew, Dylan Deering and Landon Rayburn all had one RBI each.
Pettigrew gave up just one earned run, that coming in the top of the first. He allowed just two hits and two walks with five strikeouts to get the win. Mann threw 11 strikes on 12 pitches in the fifth and retired the side in order on strikes to close out the game via the run rule.
LaFayette 1, East Hall 0
Martin was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Ramblers made it two straight victories with a win over East Hall on Saturday afternoon in a game played at the Lakepoint Complex in Cartersville.
The Ramblers (2-3) had just three hits on the afternoon, but got the rally started when Guffey ripped a one-out double. Hunter Deal, inserted into the game as a courtesy runner for Guffey, would move to third after Richardson and Deering drew back-to-back walks and came home with the game-winner.
Guffey had two of LaFayette’s three hits, while Mann added a single. James went six innings on the mound. He scattered five hits and issued two walks, while striking out eight batters. Pettigrew threw one inning of relief and walked one, but was credited with the victory.