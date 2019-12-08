Two longtime Walker County rivals put on a fantastic show for basketball fans in Chickamauga last Tuesday night and when the dust had finally settled, it was the LaFayette Lady Ramblers hanging on for a 51-49 victory over Gordon Lee.
LaFayette took a four-point lead after a low-scoring first quarter, but found itself trailing by a point at halftime. However, back-to-back 3-pointers from Heather Tucker in the third quarter helped the visitors open up a nine-point advantage going into the final eight minutes of the game.
The Lady Trojans would work their way back into the game, getting to within two points of the lead with just under three minutes to go, but a drive to the basket by Marquila Howell gave LaFayette some breathing room, 47-42, with 1:35 to go. However, Gordon Lee would score five unanswered points to tie things up with just under a minute to play.
Gordon Lee got the ball back after a steal, but an offensive foul would put the ball back in the hands of the Lady Ramblers. Moments later, LaTyah Barber dropped in a pass to Howell in the lane and the senior layed it in to put the Lady Ramblers back up by two points with 31 seconds to go.
Once again, Gordon Lee responded with a bucket to knot the game at 49 with 14.2 seconds to play and the Lady Trojans would knock the ball free from Howell on LaFayette’s ensuing trip down the floor. However, the ball took a fortunate bounce right into the hands of Tucker on the baseline, who drew a foul while putting up a shot. She would connect on both free throws to put the Lady Ramblers back up by two with just 6.4 seconds left and a final Gordon Lee shots in the waning seconds would fall off the mark.
Barber led all scorers with 16 points and also picked up 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists. Howell finished with 13 points and five boards, followed by Tucker with 12 points and Nicky Yancy with 10 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists to round out the stats for LaFayette.
LaFayette boys 61, Gordon Lee 37
In the nightcap, the Ramblers led by as many as 11 points early in the first quarter before Gordon Lee pulled to within six points of the lead, 31-25, at intermission.
But LaFayette would crank up the defensive pressure in the second half. They held the Trojans to just eight points in the third quarter as a 3-ball by Junior Barber with 2:27 to play in the third quarter would push the Ramblers’ lead back to double digits for the first time since midway through the first period.
It would be more of the same in the fourth as LaFayette opened the final stanza on a 16-3 run before subbing out its starters with just over a minute to play.
It was a big night for Aidan Hadaway as he scored a career-high 28 points for the Ramblers. Decameron Porter had 18 points and Barber finished with nine in the win.
LaFayette girls 63, Heritage 42
The Lady Ramblers opened their Friday night game with Heritage on an 18-4 run and enjoyed a double-digit cushion for most of the contest as they won their initial Region 6-AAAA battle of the season in LaFayette.
Leading by as many as 15 in the first half, the hosts would take a 37-27 lead into the locker room. LaFayette (4-1 overall, 1-0 Region 6-AAAA) would storm out of the gates on a 13-2 run to begin the third quarter and slowly began to stretch things out, despite Barber and Howell both being in second-half foul trouble. The Lady Ramblers would hold Heritage to just 15 points in the second half and only six points in the final quarter to post the victory.
Howell had 18 points and 11 rebounds to go with four assists, four steals and six blocked shots. Barber had 18 points, seven assists, six steals and four rebounds. Mykeria Johnson finished with nine points and Imani Cook scored eight points and grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.
LaFayette boys 67, Heritage 46
Friday’s nightcap saw the Ramblers bounce back from five-point deficits in both the first and second quarter as two big runs helped put the game away.
The first run came in the second quarter with the Ramblers trailing 25-20. LaFayette would score the next 13 points to seize control. Hadaway scored seven points in the run, while Porter capped it off with a breakaway, one-handed slam that brought the home crowd to its feet.
Up 41-35 with three minutes to go in the third quarter, the Ramblers went on a 10-1 spurt to close out the quarter and take control of the game for good. Jaylon Ramsey hit a big 3-pointer, followed by a drive to the basket by Asa Deal and a steal and a lay-up by Barber. Hadaway would end the run with a three-ball from the corner as the Ramblers pushed their advantage to 51-36 going into the final period.
Hadaway poured in a game-high 23 points to give him 51 for the week. Deal went for 15 points, while Ramsey hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.