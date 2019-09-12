On Sept. 11, 2019, LaFayette Fire sent two of their men to Workout Anytime in LaFayette to walk the amount of stairs found in the World Trade Center.
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, 19 hijackers took control over airplanes in four coordinating attacks, killing 3,000 Americans, the majority being at the World Trade Center in New York. At 8:46 AM, flight 11 was crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. A few minutes later, flight 77 struck the South Tower. Later on, at 9:37 AM, flight 77 struck the Pentagon in Washington DC. After these attacks, the passengers and crew on Flight 93, the fourth flight, learned of the premeditated attacks, and tried to overtake the plane, which ended up crashing into a field in Pennsylvania, killing everyone on board.
In the attacks, 343 firefighters were killed, along with 60 police officers and 8 EMS workers. In 2019, the LaFayette Fire Department walked every step in remembrance of them. Firefighters Michael Cook and Nathan Elliott, wearing all their gear, climbed 110 flights of stairs in memory of those who were lost in the terrorist attacks.
"It was amazing to do this, just considering the reasons we did it," said firefighter Michael Cook, "but I can't say it wasn't difficult. What those amazing men did was outstanding, and they left a legacy. We will do anything we can to honor the 343 firefighters who died that day."