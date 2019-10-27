The LaFayette Lady Ramblers won their opening game in Columbus a year ago and they equaled that feat again this past Thursday night with a 7-2 victory over Central-Carroll in the opening round of the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
Marquila Howell led off the bottom of the first with a double for the Lady Ramblers. A sacrifice bunt moved her to third and the senior would come home on a sacrifice fly by Madi Ashley. However, the Lady Lions would roar back with two runs in the top of the second inning to take a 2-1 lead.
But the lead would be short-lived as Haynie Gilstrap led off the bottom of the third with a double. Two batters later, Howell — the 2019 Player of the Year in Region 6 — launched a two-run homer over the fence in rightfield to put her team back in front, this time for good.
Carlee Corbin would single in the bottom of the fourth. She would take second base on a wild pitch before scoring on a Gilstrap single and LaFayette would put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sam Adkins scored from third on a wild pitch, while Gilstrap and Howell would later deliver RBI-singles.
Gilstrap and Howell each had three hits in the game. Howell finished with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Gilstrap drove in two and scored twice.
Nicky Yancy picked up the victory. She threw the first four innings of the game, allowing two earned runs on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts. Madison Pettigrew pitched three scoreless, hitless innings of relief, allowing one walk and striking out one batter.
Oconee County 9, LaFayette 3
Sam Adkins’ two-out double scored Yancy in the bottom of the first inning on Friday morning and the Lady Ramblers would maintain the 1-0 lead into the third when the Lady Warriors tied things up on a sacrifice fly.
However, the top of the fourth inning would prove to be LaFayette’s undoing. Oconee County used two errors, a walk, a hit batter, a sacrifice fly and four hits, including a two-run single and a two-run triple, to plate six huge runs and take control of the game.
Oconee added solo runs in the top of the fifth and in the top of the seventh for insurance, while LaFayette’s final two runs both came in the bottom of the fifth.
Howell led off the inning with a single and scored on an RBI-double by Yancy. Ashley was hit by a pitch and a Pettigrew single would load the bases as the Lady Ramblers were hoping for a rally.
Yancy would score seconds later on a ground ball off the bat of Adkins, but the Lady Warriors were able to turn it into a double play and they would get out of the inning one batter later.
Howell, Yancy, Pettigrew and Adkins all had two hits in the game.
Yancy pitched the first 3.1 innings. She gave up four earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout and took the loss. Pettigrew pitched the final 3.2 innings. She allowed two earned runs on six hits with three walks and one strikeout. LaFayette ended the game with four costly errors.
Northside-Columbus 4, LaFayette 1
Last year’s Class 4A state runners-up eliminated the Lady Ramblers on Friday evening. The Lady Patriots got two runs in the fourth inning on a single by Riley Ingram to break a scoreless tie.
Jacelyn Lahr would triple and come home on a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the fifth and Ingram would deliver a two-out, RBI-single in the sixth inning to cap the scoring.
LaFayette’s lone run came in the top of the fifth. A walk and an error set the table for the Lady Ramblers, who executed a double steal to get the run home. Skylar Eaton raced home from third after Yancy stole second base.
Unfortunately for the Lady Ramblers, they managed just three hits in the game. Two came off the bat of Haven Yancy, while Adkins added a single.
Nicky Yancy pitched the first four innings and took the loss in the circle. She gave up just two earned runs on five hits with one strikeout. Pettigrew pitched the final two innings. She allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout as LaFayette’s season ended with a 20-13 overall record.