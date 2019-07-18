LaFayette has hired a company to calibrate its large water meters.
The five-member City Council, in a meeting Thursday, July 11, voted unanimously to hire the company for the job.
“We are required by the Environmental Protection Division of the state of Georgia to have a third party to test and calibrate two-inch and larger water meters in our system,” City Manager David Hamilton said.
“Generally it's a good idea to do the same thing for our other meters,” he said, “even though we are not required to, because when a meter starts to fail, they fail slowly.”
“If they do not find any problems, then it will take them about a month to do the testing and calibration and at a cost of approximately $14,000.”
In other business at the July 11 meeting:
- The council unanimously approved Police Chief Bengie Clift’s request for money to replace a patrol car. Clift detailed the costs involved, discounts obtained, and hardship that is faced if a non-operation patrol car isn’t replaced. Clift said he wanted to buy the car locally but that was not possible due to factors beyond his or the local dealership's control. The vehicle is being purchased from a Louisiana company. Since it is needed as soon as possible, Clift said, he personally went to make the purchase pickup on July 17.
- The council announced that the Downtown Development Authority will meet at LaFayette-Walker County Library in LaFayette at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5; that the first day of school in Walker County is Wednesday, Aug 7; and, that the next council meeting has been moved from the first Monday of the month to the first Thursday of the month, which would be Thursday, Aug. 15. The council will return to meeting on the second Monday of each month beginning in September.
- The council unanimously approved a request from Hamilton for funding for a contract between the city and the entity that supports the automated weather observation system (AWOS) for the city's airport.