LaFayette City Council amends city code to allow for permitted alcohol sales at special events

During the Thursday, October 10 LaFayette City Council meeting, the council passed a motion on a 3-1 vote to allow alcoholic beverages to be sold at special events.
The city code alcohol ordinance was amended to allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages at special events on either public or private properties after purchasing a permit through the city or state.
A special event permit application would have to be submitted with a site plan where the event would be held.
Distance requirements would have to be adhered to as the special event would have to be at least 300 feet from any school grounds or alcoholic treatment center.
Security and containment plans would have to be in place in order for alcohol to be served at events such as concerts, fairs and festivals.
The application for a special event must be submitted to the city clerk for review at least 30 days prior to the date of the special event. Each alcohol permit application must include a $100 fee.
“This ordinance mirrors state law,” City Manager David Hamilton said.
“We took the vote to the people and the response was overwhelming,” said Mayor Andy Arnold of the results from the November 2018 election allowing for package sales of alcohol in stores as well as Sunday sales.
“It’s an opportunity to be progressive, more progressive than we have been. It’s long overdue,” Mayor Andy Arnold said. “This has been in the process for a while. It’s an ordinance, so if it goes awry, it can be tweaked.
The motion carried 3-1 with council member Beacher Germany voting against it.
These provisions of the Lafayette City Code are available online at www.municode.com/library/ga/lafayette/codes/code of ordinances.