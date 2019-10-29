The deadline to register to participate in the LaFayette Christmas Parade is Dec. 3. This year's theme is Winter Wonderland.
The registration forms are available at www.mycityoflafayettega.org. Completed forms may be returned by mail to LaFayette Recreation Department, P.O. Box 189, LaFayette, Ga., 30728; faxed to 706-639-0403; scanned or e-mailed to recdept@cityoflafayettega.org.
The annual parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. Lineup for the parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the former Ace Hardware at 512 S. Main St.
The parade will travel north on Main Street through the Square, turn left onto Margaret Street and disband at the parking lot of the former LaFayette High School.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the first and second place best decorated floats. Categories are individual, church, civic/schools and business/government groups.
To compete for best decorated float, the participant organization’s name must be shown on both sides of the float.
Parade organizers will send participants information prior to the parade; any participants who have not received their information before parade day are asked to contact 706-639-1590.
Parade organizers remind participants that Santa Claus will be on the city's fire truck and should not appear on other floats.