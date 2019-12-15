If this was supposed to be a rebuildiing year for the LaFayette Ramblers, someone forgot to let the Orange-and-Black know about it.
Despite graduating a huge senior class that contributed greatly to arguably the best three-year run in program history, the Ramblers haven’t missed during the 2019-20 season.
With some new faces filling some big shoes on the court, LaFayette added to its season-opening winning streak with three more victories last week and will take an 8-0 mark into this week’s action.
LaFayette boys 76, Northwest 70
Despite seeing two of its tallest and highest-scoring players hampered all evening long with foul trouble, the Ramblers still found a way to pick up a big victory over the Bruins in a Region 6-AAAA showdown last Tuesday night in south Walker County.
Asa Deal came up big for the Ramblers with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Decameron Porter battled through foul issues to score 17 points with eight coming in the final quarter. Jaylon Ramsey also scored eight of his 14 points in the final stanza. Aidan Hadaway battled foul trouble to finish with 14 points. while all of Hadaway’s points came in the first half, 12 in the first quarter alone.
LaFayette boys 68, Pickens 46
A clash between the only two remaining undefeated teams in 6-AAAA went the way of the home team on Friday night as LaFayette thumped the visiting Dragons to take over sole possession of first place in the region standings.
The Ramblers took control of the game in the second quarter, increasing an early six-point lead by outscoring Pickens 23-10 in the second stanza.
Three different LaFayette players finished the night with double-doubles. Hadaway had 23 points and 12 rebounds. Porter finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds, while Deal had 12 points and 12 boards as LaFayette improved to 3-0 in region play with the win.
LaFayette boys 66, Chattooga 51
The Ramblers added to their win total with a Saturday matinee win over the Indians in LaFayette. It was a memorable day for Porter as the junior went for a career-high 28 points. He hit four 3-pointers and also pulled down 17 rebounds.
Hadaway had 15 points, followed by Junior Barber with 11 and Ramsey with seven.
Northwest girls 59, LaFayette 52
The Lady Ramblers took visiting Northwest to overtime last Tuesday, but came up short in the extra session as the Lady Bruins picked up the region victory.
LaTyah Barber scored 23 points for LaFayette. She also picked up six assists, six steals and four rebounds. Mykeria Johnson had 16 points, three rebounds and three blocks. Marquila Howell finished with eight points and five rebounds, while Imani Cook pulled down a team-high 17 boards.
Pickens girls 72, LaFayette 63
Friday night’s opening game saw the visitors from Jasper take a narrow 52-51 lead after three quarters before pulling away late to score the region victory.
The Lady Ramblers dropped to 1-2 in region play. Johnson poured in a game-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. Barber had 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in the loss. Howell had 10 points and eight boards and Cook grabbed 10 rebounds to go with four points, three assists and two steals.
Also getting onto the statsheet was Nicky Yancy (eight points) and Savanna Hall (four points, four rebounds).
Chattooga girls 57, LaFayette 47
The Lady Ramblers fell to 4-4 overall on Saturday after suffering their third consecutive loss.
Howell had 15 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Barber finished with 14 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals and Cook had 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals to go with her two points.
Also getting on the books was Johnson with six points, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Hall had four points, two rebounds and one steal, while Heather Tucker had three points and two assists.