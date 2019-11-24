LaFayette’s annual Christmas Parade celebrating “Winter Wonderland” will be Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. in downtown.
Bring the family and enjoy the decorative floats, groups and candy to come together for Christmas.
The parade will travel north from the former Ace Hardware to Margaret Street and on Main Street.
Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Joe Stock Memorial Park to pose for photos with children. Parents are encouraged to bring their camera or cell phone to capture that special moment with their children, one photo per child.
The City of LaFayette Honeybee will lead the parade as the grand Marshal.
Additional holiday events
- The Amazing Christmas Light Show will be in full effect after the parade. It begins on Thanksgiving evening and will run from 6-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31. Watch the lights dancing to favorite Christmas songs. The light show is always free to attend.
- The annual model railroad display returns as Ronald and Sue Underwood share their Christmas railroad and village display free to the public at Chattooga Academy/Gordon Hall. The display will be available from Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 23-24 and 26-31 from 6-9 p.m.
- The Annual LaFayette Woman’s Club Reindeer Run 5K & 1K will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. To participate in the Reindeer Run visit www.facebook.com/LaFayettegareindeerrun/, or www.mycityoflafayettega.org/reindeerrun. The Reindeer Run is sponsored by the LaFayette Woman’s Club and works in conjunction with the LaFayette Georgia Downtown Development Authority. All proceeds go to the Shop with a Cop/Fireman program, as well as additional Woman’s Club programs.
- Following the Reindeer Run, Kids 4 Christ will host “A Whoville Christmas” at Joe Stock Memorial Park on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 423-602-1046.
- Holiday events continue in the City of LaFayette with the annual Christmas bazaar at the LaFayette Recreation Center at 638 S. Main St. Local vendors will have arts and crafts vendors for sale. Admission is free. The bazaar kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.