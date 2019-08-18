The LFO Lady Warriors got a straight-set victory at Adairsville in their season-opener last Tuesday night, but ended the evening with a split after a nail-biting three-set loss to Hiram.
LFO faced Hiram first and took the first set, 26-24, but dropped the next two, 27-25 and 18-16. Madison Dorsey had 12 service points, a dozen digs and 13 serve receptions. Morgan Noblitt finished with six service points and six assists. Miyah Foster had six service points, five kills, 11 serve receptions and 11 digs. Xitlalli Gomez had 14 serve receptions and 14 digs, while Sheyenne Dunwoody finished with 11 service points, four serve receptions and four digs.
Against the Lady Tigers, LFO took care of business, 25-8 and 25-20, behind seven kills and eight service points from Foster and four kills and four blocks from Madison Stookey. Noblitt recorded 15 assists in the match. Dunwoody had three kills and eight service points, while Gomez came up with seven digs.
LFO would fall at home to LaFayette this past Thursday, 25-10 and 25-9. No individual statistics for the Lady Warriors had been provided as of press time, nor were any results from LFO’s match with Christian Heritage earlier in the evening.