The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans opened this past week on the volleyball court by taking down visiting Darlington in a best-of-five match last Tuesday. Gordon Lee swept to the win by scores of 25-7, 25-13 and 25-22.
Brooklyn Hudson had eight kills and four digs. M.K. Roberts dished out 18 assists to go with six aces and four digs. Maribeth Blaylock finished with five kills, four aces and a block. Arilyn Lee also had five kills and chipped in with two blocks, while Madison Mayberry recorded 13 digs and a pair of aces.
Then on Saturday at the Coosa Invitational, Gordon Lee went 3-0 in pool play, taking care of Rome (25-12, 25-16), Sonoraville (25-12, 25-16) and Christian Heritage (25-11, 25-17), before a 25-15, 25-14 loss to Heritage in Gold bracket play ended their day.
Lee had 26 kills and seven blocks on the afternoon. Hudson finished with 22 kills and 11 digs. Roberts had 10 kills, 19 digs and 61 assists. Mayberry finished with 31 digs, while Blaylock and Casey Wilson had 10 kills each.