The Ringgold Lady Tigers split a pair of matches in Summerville last Tuesday, falling to Ridgeland, 25-17 and 25-23, but rallying to defeat host Chattooga, 25-21 and 25-18.
Sydney Pittman led Ringgold with four kills and two blocks against Ridgeland. Abby Roach, Melanie Severns and Bethany Thomason all had two kills with Severns picking up a block. Zoie Metcalf finished with 12 assists to go with three kills and two aces. Jasley Brooks had six digs and an ace. Gracie Milford recorded one ace and Meredith Fowler had one dig.
Against Chattooga, Thomason hammered home seven kills in the victory. Pittman had five kills and two blocks, while Roach also added five kills. Metcalf had three aces and a kill to go with 22 total assists.
Brooks picked up three aces and a kill, while Severns had three kills and an ace. Milford and Emily Ridley had one dig apiece and Makenna Mercer recorded an ace for the Lady Tigers.
Ringgold traveled the short distance to Tunnel Hill on Thursday and came back with a split in a pair of non-region matches.
Against Rome, Ringgold picked up a solid 25-13, 25-9 decision behind five kills and an ace from Thomason and five kills and two aces from Brooks. Metcalf had a team-best four aces and dished out 18 assists, while Pittman had four kills and protected the net with six blocks.
Ridley and Milford had three aces apiece. Severns had three kills. Roach picked up one kill and Mercer added a dig.
The Lady Tigers dropped their match with the homestanding Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins, 25-11 and 25-18.
Offense was tough to come by as Thomason and Brooks paced the team with three kills each. Pittman had two kills and four blocks, while Metcalf finished with 10 assists and two aces.
Filling out the stat sheet for Ringgold (4-3) was Severns (one kill, two blocks), Ridley (three digs), Roach (one kill) and Milford (one ace, two digs).