The LaFayette Lady Ramblers raised the curtain on the 2019 season last Tuesday night and did so impressive fashion with a pair of sweeps against Rome and Model at Dan Priest Gymnasium. In the opener, LaFayette blasted past the Lady Wolves, 25-7 and 25-20, before they handled the Lady Blue Devils, 25-12 and 25-7.
Colby Charland had a big night with six kills, four aces and 33 total assists over the two matches. Jillian Morgan had 11 kills, six blocks and three aces. Gracie Stier finished with 10 kills and six aces, while Gracie Hess recorded eight kills.
LaFayette sweeps at LFOThe Lady Ramblers headed north to Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday and quickly took care of Christian Heritage and the host Lady Warriors in a tri-match.
LaFayette opened with a 25-13, 25-11 victory over the Lady Lions from Dalton. Charland had 15 assists and four digs in the victory. Sarah Ray finished with six kills. Stier and Imani Cook had five kills each with Stier adding three aces.
Morgan and Hess had two kills each with Morgan chipping in with four aces. Kloe Ludy had two aces in the match and Daisy Felipe finished with four digs.
Against LFO, the Lady Ramblers rolled to a 25-10, 25-9 victory behind eight kills and two blocks from Morgan and five kills from Hess. Cook and Ray had four kills apiece, while Stier had two kills and five digs.
Charland had two kills, two aces and dished up 23 assists. Ludy chipped in with five digs and Felipe added four digs of her own.
LaFayette finishes second at Coosa
On Saturday at the Coosa Invitational in Floyd County, the Lady Ramblers went 5-1, winning its pool and winning LaFayette went 5-1, winning its pool and winning in the first two rounds of the Gold Bracket, but ultimately had to settle for the runner-up trophy.
The Lady Ramblers defeated Armuchee (25-11, 25-7), Paulding County (25-10, 25-11) and McEachern (25-12, 25-12) in pool play. They took down Northwest Whitfield in the first round of bracket play (25-22, 25-18), before a three-set victory over Heritage (23-25, 25-15, 15-8).
That win would put them in the championship where they would face the host Lady Eagles. The match would go to a third-set tiebreaker before the two-time defending state champions pulled out the victory, (25-11, 25-27, 17-15).
Morgan had 43 kills and 16 blocks on the day for LaFayette (9-1). Stier had 29 kills, 12 aces and 18 digs. Hess had 22 kills. Ray had 18 kills and 10 blocks, while Cook had 12 kills and eight blocks.
Charland finished with 16 kills, 10 blocks, 35 digs and 99 total assists. Ludy finished with 56 digs. Felipe picked up 30 digs and Alex Wysong had 15 digs.