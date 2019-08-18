The Ridgeland Lady Panthers dispatched Chattooga, 25-11 and 25-9, last Tuesday in Summerville, while taking down Ringgold by scores of 25-17 and 25-23.
Justice Devlin led the way with 14 kills versus the Lady Indians. Jayda Jenkins had nine kills and four aces. Sarah Williams chipped in with four kills and Natalee McClain had two kills to go with an ace. Kailey Boulware dished up 17 assists and served up five aces, while Isabella Allen had six assists.
Against Ringgold, Jenkins had nine kills and nine digs. Devlin finished with six kills, while Williams had two kills and a pair of aces. Boulware finished with 13 assists, while Allen recorded eight assists. McClain had a team-high three aces and Brylee Durham finished with a team-high 10 digs.
The Lady Panthers picked up a straight-sets victory on the road at Dade County two nights later. Ridgeland dominated the first set, 25-1, before winning the final two sets in more conventional fashion, 25-22 and 25-17.
Jenkins had 15 total kills and six digs for Ridgeland. Devlin had eight kills to go with three aces and two blocks, while Boulware served up 10 aces and dished out 16 assists.
Williams had seven aces. McClain had six aces and three kills. Landree Dunn had three kills and Allen finished with five assists as Ridgeland moved to 4-0 on the year.