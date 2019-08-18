The Heritage volleyball team traveled south to Summerville this past Thursday and returned to Boynton with a pair of straight-set victories over Model and host Chattooga.
In the opener against Model, Morgan Trotter had a dozen kills and Trinity Ha had 14 digs in a 25-13, 25-22 victory. Lauren Francis had four kills, five aces and 13 assists in the win.
The Lady Generals polished off the evening by beating the Lady Indians by identical 25-9 scores. Francis had three kills, five aces and six assists, while Kallie Carter finished with six kills.
Heritage continued its week at the Coosa Invitational on Saturday and went 2-1 in pool play, starting with a 25-16, 25-17 victory over Chapel Hill. Anna Wilks had six aces, five digs and three assists. Trotter finished with five kills and Francis had four kills, five aces and 11 assists.
Trotter had five kills and two aces in a 25-7, 25-9 victory over Alexander. Carter also had five kills and finished with two blocks, but the Lady Generals would fall to Coosa, 21-25, 25-18 and 15-8, in their final pool match of the day. Carter had six kills and two blocks, while Francis finished with three kills, three aces, four digs and 14 assists.
Heritage would eliminate Gordon Lee in the first round of Gold bracket play, 25-15 and 25-14, as Trotter had nine kills and a block. Avery Phillips dished out 11 assists to go with two aces and four digs.
In the semifinals, LaFayette would send Heritage (5-2) home with a 23-25, 25-15, 15-8 loss. Kayla Varnon had seven kills, while Francis finished with three kills, three aces, two blocks and 13 assists.