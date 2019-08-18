The Oakwood Lady Eagles’ Southern Christian Athletic Association team got the better of the Berean (Tenn.) Academy junior varsity squad in Chickamauga last Monday in a hard-fought three-set victory, 25-20, 17-25 and 15-6.
Avery Green picked up nine kills to go with an ace and a dig for the SCAA Lady Eagles (1-0). Aby Whitlock recorded 11 assists and one ace. Natalie Overton had five digs and Raleigh Suits finished with four aces. Also getting on the stat sheet was Elliana Hammond (one kill, one ace, two digs) and Caroline Tindell (one ace, two kills, two digs).
OCA’s Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) took down Berean’s varsity team in straight sets, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-19, to close out the night.
Lexie Asher had a team-high nine kills to go with four digs and an ace for OCA (1-0). Lilly Green finished with eight kills, five digs and two aces, while McKenley Baggett had a big night with six kills, five digs and seven aces. Avery Green had four kills, three aces and served up 25 assists. Anslee Tucker added two kills, five digs and an ace, while Olivia Guest picked up five digs on defense.