Everyone is familiar with Patriotism at the Post in Fort Oglethorpe. Many probably remember when there was also Labor Day at the Post.
Well, the Labor Day event is returning in a new form: Labor Day in the Streets. And it’s slated to be bigger and more fun than ever.
Chris McKeever, director of the 6th Cavalry Museum and planner of Patriotism at the Post, says that the Labor Day event will be headed up by Liberty Baptist Church and its pastor, Ryan Ralston, who is also president of the Fort Oglethorpe Tourism Association.
Ralston says that his church, which sits on one corner of Harker Rd. and Lafayette Rd., is working with the city of Fort Oglethorpe and other churches, including Orchard Church and St. Gerard’s Catholic Church, to bring the event to life. Some activities will take place inside some of the churches involved, but most will be on Lafayette Rd.
“We want to bring energy to this event,” says Ralston. “There are already 50 vendors confirmed. We’re going to have a cornhole tournament with prizes, a talent show, high school marching bands, a Little Miss Labor Day Pageant for ages birth through 18, and much more. There will be food, activities, games and music.”
People traveling along Lafayette Rd. should start looking for a 30-foot-wide banner advertising the event.
“I’d like to see the Lafayette Rd. corridor revitalized and turned into a gathering and event place for families,” says Ralston.
Labor Day in the Streets will take place Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Lafayette Rd. between Harker Rd. and Enscore St.
For more information about becoming a vendor and entering contests, visit facebook.com/events/2273252529436413.