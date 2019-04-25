Chickamauga local, Kyle Veazey, is making waves with his donations of socks to the homeless.
Kyle runs a small business called Scott Hackerson, where he sells apparel with his business logo. The proceeds, he says, will be going to donate socks for the homeless. For every item sold, a pair of socks goes to a homeless person in need.
No stranger to adversity, he was diagnosed at age 10 with ADD, OCD, and tourettes, was diagnosed at 11 with cancer, and at age 14 with a brain tumor resulting in two strokes.
Back in February of this year, Veazey was living in Louisville, trying for his independence and life on his own. With no family and friends, he found roommates and a house. Unfortunately for him, in his transition between homes, his previous landlord gave him back his deposit with a post dated check by two days. With no financial cushion, Veazey went to his new roommates, asking if he could move in before the check was cashed. Unfortunately, this was rejected, and he had to stay in a homeless shelter for a couple days. Because of the freezing weather, his car battery died. A couple days later, he was able to pay his first month's rent back home in Chickamauga, and was able to move in. During his time at the homeless shelter, Veazey said he noticed an interesting pattern.
"Homeless people often wear the same pair of socks for days." he said, "Nobody thinks to donate socks."
So, following in the footsteps of other small retailers, Veazey launched his brand, Scott Hackerson. On his site, you can order various types of apparel, and every item purchased will contribute to a pair of socks for a person in need.
Recently, Veazey had the idea to partner with colleges. Similar to what some other brands do, he plans to have the college logo on the front with the company logo in the corner. For this, however, he will need to have a licensing agreement. He has been working to partner with local schools. When filling out the application for such things, you have to have references from a university you want to work with, and references from retail. He plans to attend Dalton State in the fall as a student, and work at the campus store. This way, he can get his education and references at the same time.
This fall, he will be needing capital to launch his business plan. He's searching for an angel investor to show his work, numbers, and media coverage in hopes that he can launch his business into something even larger and greater.
"I feel like it will really get somewhere if I take my time and really think it out." he said. "I've wanted to own my own business since I was ten years old, and it feels good to help people"
To order from Veazey's website, visit www.socks.charity. To contact him or become the angel investor he needs, email him at scotthackinson@gmail.com