AdventHealth Gordon recently presented two special awards during hospital week, recognizing a physician and an employee for best reflecting the hospital’s mission.
"Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ is at the core of everything that we do here," said Pete Weber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. "For that reason, we are proud to honor one physician and one employee each year who truly live out our hospital’s mission."
The "His Touch in My Hands Award" is given to an outstanding physician on the medical staff that best reflects the spirit of God by blending spiritual and medical caregiving. This year’s recipient is Jodi Kuhlman, MD, an anesthesiologist at AdventHealth Gordon.
The "George Seddon He Works through Me Award" is named after AdventHealth Gordon’s beloved long-time pharmacist George Seddon, who lost his battle with cancer in 2012. Seddon was an outstanding individual that lived God’s word and AdventHealth Gordon’s mission on a daily basis. This year’s honoree is Mark Bramblett, an AdventHealth Gordon EMS shift captain.