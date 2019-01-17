Rome Floyd Chamber Board of Directors names Jeanne Krueger as interim Director. Krueger will officially assume her responsibilities from Al Hodge at the 2019 Annual Meeting on Thursday January 24th. In the wake of Hodge’s recent announcement to retire, The Annual Meeting will be a celebration of his 21 years of incredible leadership along with the passing of the gavel from Pete McDonald to Elaine Abercrombie.
Hodge has confidence in Krueger’s ability to lead and expressed his admiration for all the existing staff. These professionals will be instrumental in helping her through this transitional period.
“I wish all the best for the Chamber, Rome, and Floyd County,” said Hodge. “I am leaving at a time of positive momentum for members, economic development, small business, community development, govern-mental affairs, and finances.”
Krueger is a native Roman, a graduate of West Rome High School and Shorter College, and resides with her husband of 32 years, Mark. Her daughter Shelby is a teacher at Unity Christian School and her son Anderson is a senior at Kennesaw State University.
She brings with her 25 years of Chamber experience, most of which were spent as a consultant with the Metro Atlanta Chamber. Krueger has been the Director of Membership at the Rome Floyd Chamber for the last three years after having previously served as Membership Development Manager for the Chamber.
Membership has thrived under her direction, and her familiarity with those members and the day-to-day happenings at the Chamber will allow for a smooth transition for the current staff and everyone involved with the Chamber.
The Chamber encourages all members to attend The Annual Meeting on January 24 to celebrate the achievements of Hodge’s tenure at the Chamber and the future success planned for 2019 and beyond.