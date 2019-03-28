One of my favorite memories is when I met one of my heroes, one I’ve mentioned in my columns before – Wendell Berry, a fellow native Kentuckian.
A few summers ago, my aunt and I traveled to Henry County, Kentucky, to visit the Wendell Berry Museum and the adjoining bookstore. During the few hours that we were touring around, I got to chatting with the bookstore manager, who told me she was Mr. Berry’s granddaughter.
Since the entire reason we had come to the museum and bookstore that day was because my aunt and I were equally huge fans of Mr. Berry - writer, environmentalist, novelist and activist - I couldn’t help but ask if her grandfather happened to be around town that day.
She said he wasn’t, but that he loved to get letters in the mail from his readers, and might even schedule a time for me to meet with him. So she gave me his mailing address, easy as that.
And sure enough, when I wrote him, he responded back within weeks. Seeing a letter in my mailbox stamped from Henry County, with Wendell Berry’s name handwritten in pen was one of the best feelings. And when I read the letter, sure enough, he invited me to come to his farm for an afternoon chat.
So one day in late June of 2017, I was driving down a winding road in the farmland of Northern Kentucky, almost thinking I had taken a wrong turn until I approached a two-story white farm house matching the address Mr. Berry had given me.
I approached the front door, was greeted by two of Mr. Berry's dogs and his wife, Tanya, who was cutting roses to put in the house. She brought me into the kitchen and offered me a seat, and her husband came down the stairs within minutes.
Tanya, Wendell and I sat in their kitchen for two hours talking. For some reason, I expected their house to be abnormal, as both of them are well-known internationally, but I shouldn’t have been surprised that a couple who had moved back to Kentucky to take over the family farm had a simple, modest house.
Their kitchen was lined with shelves holding cookbooks and their fridge was covered with grandchildren’s artwork. There were recipes laying on the counter, and for as much as I had anticipated this moment, being inside the Berry house reminded me that even well-known people are still people.
“I hate the word ‘environment,’” Mr. Berry said during our conversation. “You know why? (I didn’t.) Environment implies that you’re talking about what’s around you, what’s surrounding you. It’s selfish, but it also doesn’t put yourself into the picture. The word ‘creation’ makes what you’re talking about connect to you, include you. It makes you a part of it.”
(This statement was after I was talking about my interest in the “environment.” I didn’t use that term for the rest of the visit.)
When I asked him about how he came to be a writer, he said he went to school. He studied the classics (at Stanford, no less), he practiced writing, he traveled, he was always ready to learn something new. And when I asked how he got to where he was, he said he hadn’t done anything special, he just did what was right.
When I was in high school, my senior English teacher made our class read Wendell Berry for an assignment. I didn’t know of Mr. Berry at the time, but when I read him then, I loved his work. Mrs. Tiller, my teacher, said she had been in Frankfort and had met Mr. Berry, as he was protesting on the state capitol’s steps, yelling against the expansion of Eastern Kentucky coal mines.
That story has always stuck with me. Wendell Berry is no passive man. He goes as far as he feels he needs to get a point across. Poet and essayist, Berry has been inducted into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame and has received a National Humanities Medal from President Barack Obama. There is now a documentary on his life’s work – farming in Kentucky – called “Look and See.”
I know enough of those who read my column have probably gotten tired of my repeated talk about recycling, reducing, reusing and sustainable efforts in my columns. But this one is about a man who talks about the same things – he speaks out in written word in order to represent the land.
I will never be able to live up to the reputation of Wendell Berry. But I can follow in his footsteps and write about what I care about, to stand for what I stand on. That might never be enough, but it’s what’s right, and that’s all we can ever do.