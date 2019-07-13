An investigation by Floyd County Sheriff's Office personnel has resulted in the arrest of a Kingston man on burglary and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Dewayne Simpson, 49, of 67 Jones Road, was arrested by a Floyd County Sheriff's deputy near the Polk County line Friday just before 8 p.m. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after a quantity of meth was found in a bag in his jeans pocket.
Simpson was also charged with felony burglary in the first degree. Details regarding the burglary charge were not available.
Rome man facing felony firearms charges
A traffic stop on Broad Street at Bridgepoint Plaza Friday around 11 p.m. has resulted in felony weapons charges against a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devon Franklin Jones Jr., 26, of 110 East Thirteenth Street was taken into custody by Rome Police after a gun was seen in plain view on the seat next to Jones. A routine check of the serial number revealed that the weapon had been reported stolen out of Bartow County.
He is also charged with possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony theft by receiving stolen property and a felony probation violation.
Jones is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a bag of pot was found lying on the seat of the vehicle next to the gun, as well as failure to appear in court.
East Rome man arrested with meth and synthetic pot
Rome Police filed a pair of felony charges against a Rome man after he was caught with drugs at a location on Dodd Boulevard Saturday around 1 a.m.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Keelan Mark May, 29, of 131 Dodd Boulevard is charged with felony purchase or possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and felony possession of methamphetamine.
Traffic stop leads to felony cocaine charge against Rome man
A Rome resident was arrested around 2 a.m. Saturday after running a stop sign in South Rome and being caught with cocaine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demonte Devone Jones, 26, of 24 Tency Lane, was arrested Saturday morning on Pennington Avenue at South Broad Street by Rome Police.
He is charged with felony possession of cocaine after K-9 conducted a free air sniff around the car in Jones' cigarette box. He was also charged with misdemeanors for the stop sign violation and driving without a license.
Teen takes pot into jail
A Rome teenager who was stopped for running a stop sign in South Rome and a K-9 unit sniff of the vehicle turned up a quantity of marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kristopher Malik Strickland, 17, of 1 Ken Court, was arrested by Rome Police and faces a felony charge of crossing the guard line at the jail with marijuana after an additional quantity of the substance was found inside his shoe when he was searched inside the jail.
Strickland is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Man arrested after accusations against police are proven false
A Rome man has been jailed after video evidence was recovered to prove that a formal signed complaint against a former Rome Police officer were false.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronnie Dwayne Clifton, 44, of 908 Oakland Avenue, was arrested Friday and charged with felony false statements and writings and a misdemeanor for making a false report of a crime.
Clifton accused Richard Penson of sexually assaulting him during a traffic stop on April 6, 2018. He made the same allegations in a verbal interview with Rome Police in May of this year, however video evidence from the traffic stop proves the allegations are false.